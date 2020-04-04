Katie Redd: School in the time of COVID-19

My mind is like my computer right now — a million browser tabs open and the program I need — right now — keeps crashing. I have a million little things to do, and, presently, everyone is crammed in our house together.
My 4-year-old is sitting next to me, working on yet another giant coloring sheet (“Trolls” this time), and, in about a half an hour, my husband has the unenviable task of rousing our teenage daughters to get them started on schoolwork. I’ll get them going while he jumps onto a scheduled Zoom! Conference for his work, all while monitoring my students’ work and answering their questions online.
It’s a good thing I stayed up late last night, preparing lessons for next week, grading submissions and answering student questions (most of them live, since it seems that is when most of my high school kiddos are online), so that I could get ahead of this day.
I think, right now, I am in good company. I think that most of the parents and students whom I teach are in the same boat as I am. And it’s not a bad boat. I am grateful to have shelter, and food and love. I am grateful I have my family to care for — including my parents, who I have on lockdown in their own home.
My point, simply, is that I am aware there is a lot more than my ninth-grade English class going on here. I know I can’t monitor every single piece of work that my girls are submitting, and that their work is probably not as good as what might have been elicited from them in class by their teacher in person. But I am grateful for the routine. I am grateful that my girls have classes they can log into every day. I can see what they really enjoy.
Abigail spends a lot of time on her history and on Duolingo, practicing her Spanish. Moira loves art, and she spent most of last week creating an amazing project for class. In addition to the older girls’ schoolwork, I stop every midday to homeschool Ethan in his preschool lessons, working on his letters and numbers, reading books and crafting. He needs the structure too.
And of course, we need to stop to spend time as a family as well. We let the girls choose something special for Fridays to do as a family. This week we are playing the “Power Point Game.” Each of us is creating a PowerPoint on a subject of our choice, and on Friday we will be assigned by random draw another family member’s PowerPoint to present. What dorks.
While my house might not look like yours, I think we all have our delights and our challenges. In this environment, why do school at all? Why not just let the kids sleep and play and have an extended summer break? The answer lies in routine and in reaching out to support all families during this time.
With school in session, the bus driver can stop at our house once a week, delivering meals that keep my kids fed. Some families rely on these meals, especially now, with so many employees furloughed, laid off, or working part time. Growing children eat a lot, and that gets expensive.
And just as much as we need structure, so do our children. Some of the best parts of school will have to wait until the fall — hanging out with our friends, participating in school activities and sports, having a great class discussion — but we can still find each other online right now. I recently researched and wrote an article for the New York State English Council’s academic journal, The English Record, addressing my curriculum in response to the 2016 flood that devastated the Elk River Community and destroyed my classroom at Herbert Hoover High School.
Reopening of schools and the continued care of students has proven to be paramount to our students’ mental and physical well-being. The challenges that come with online instruction are mitigated by the relationships that instruction maintains — it is our way of reaching out, in our own individual ways — to show your children we care.
We have been asked to provide meaningful instruction during this time period, lessons that connect our students to learning and help them retain valuable skills they have acquired during the school year. We are making it up as we go, adjusting to student needs and feedback, trying to hone in on what students need from us, not just academically, but socially and emotionally. We have been asked to reach out, make phone calls, message frequently and provide as much individual feedback as we can.
We have created Instagram pages to share “Spirit Week” photos and to simultaneously remind students of their online assignments. We have created Facebook pages so we can Facebook Live with our parents and grandparents. We have dropped off textbooks to the local shelters. We are drawing on every training, every class, every lick of experience we have under our belts to provide effective instruction at this time. We will keep reaching out in every way we possibly can to provide a safe place for the children of West Virginia to meet and to put their minds to work.
I feel like this is the most meaningful lesson of all – we care about our kids, and despite the challenges, there is delight in knowing that we are out there, ready to answer the call. And at the end of this week, I am really looking forward to the PowerPoint game, spending time with my family and laughing with them, enjoying our rare time together.