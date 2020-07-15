Toward the end of July, my mind turns to the excitement of the beginning of the new school year. We get busy with summer reading and school lists, making the annual trip to Walmart to raid the school supplies.
We return to my classroom to clean it out, move the furniture back in and to freshen up the paint and the bulletin boards. I start printing off my syllabi and setting up the modules in my online classroom, and I get the traditional back-to-school desk calendar and start marking off the dates, making long-term curriculum plans for the year.
Every year for 15 years, I have looked toward the fall with anticipation, excited to see what the new school year will bring.
I feel the butterflies in my stomach this year, too, but they are full of anxiety as much as anticipation. I am ready to go back, and so are my children. We want so badly to get out the gate, especially after our long absence.
This year, I am full of uncertainty, though. My anxiety from long-term social distancing has been replaced by anxiety over the rising surge in cases of COVID-19 across the country and the failure of our federal government to present a swift and organized response to mitigating the effects of the coronavirus.
But my children need their friends and fresh air, and my husband and I have weighed the risks of the virus against their mental health and chosen to let them see some friends and play outdoors as much as possible. We can’t keep them locked up forever.
As a teacher and a parent, I am invested in what the state and the counties decide on returning to school. I have a child entering kindergarten, one beginning eighth grade and an upcoming junior in high school. I worry about my oldest child’s stability and education as she heads into what is arguably her most important year of pre-K-12 schooling. I worry about the structure and pacing of content for my squirrely middle-schooler. I worry about whether my son is going to learn to read.
In the best of times, I face the normal concerns any parent has when confronted with children growing up and going to school. With a child at every level in Kanawha County schools, what the system decides will deeply affect our family life in the fall. My husband and I have no family other than ourselves in the area, and we both have full-time jobs. We are concerned about child care and community supports — and, frankly, our household budget — as we try and imagine possible scenarios for schooling.
Online schools have inherent supports, rules and structures that traditional public schools do not. But remote learning and hybrid classes might be our best option in the upper grades. This would allow schools to focus resources on the younger children, who must have the daily interaction to make face-to-face learning as safe as possible.
We cannot throw caution to the wind and return to a regular schedule this fall, especially when “trying things out” means risking the long-term health and lives of the students and staff in the public school system. I will not willingly jeopardize the life of one single child, one single family member or one single dedicated professional. Because that is what we are doing — we are playing with people’s lives.
If we want the best outcome — a return to live, face-to-face, hands-on, joyous, in-person education, full of activities and sports and socialization — we need to move as a community to slow the spread of the virus. We must ask our representatives to push for federal funding of our public schools to pay for the cleaning, the maintenance, the protective gear and the additional staffing in our schools so that we have the resources we need to provide a safe environment in our buildings.
We must support our students, our staff, our families and our communities by helping provide community supports for child care and health care services. We must come together to protect the public health of our state so that we can safely care for our children.