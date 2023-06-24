One year ago this month, we were anxiously awaiting the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health.
On the morning of June 24, 2022, the court released the official decision that would add Roe v. Wade to the ash heap of history, propelling us into the new Dobbs era. In the months leading up to and following this decision, the abortion rights industry’s message that abortion is a quick-fix solution when a woman faces an unexpected pregnancy had never been louder — or more blatantly false.
Instead of addressing the underlying circumstances in her life that have brought her to a moment of crisis, those favoring abortion rights offer her a one-size-fits-all solution. Instead of offering women real options and support, abortion rights advocates pit mother against child, abandoning her to face her circumstances alone and profiting from the death of her child.
In stark contrast, the compassionate care and loving service of the anti-abortion movement for mother and child remain steadfast and strong, one year into the Dobbs era. We know when a woman faces an unexpected pregnancy, the pregnancy isn’t the crisis. We know abortion won’t pull a woman out of poverty, liberate her from an abusive boyfriend or help her find recovery when she is struggling with addiction.
So we come alongside her in her circumstances and offer her real options and support. We empower her to plan for her future, without resorting to abortion.
For more than 50 years, the anti-abortion community has been faithfully serving, supporting and walking alongside pregnant and parenting women. We realize that a woman needs comprehensive services and resources to empower her to choose life for herself and her children. Whatever she needs — from mentorship, to material support, to housing — the anti-abortion movement across the country stands ready to help.
West Virginia is no outlier when it comes to walking alongside vulnerable mothers and children. Over the past 12 months, I’ve visited 36 of our 55 counties. I’ve met with hundreds of West Virginians who are unrelenting in their love and support for women facing unexpected pregnancies. I’ve watched as churches, community organizations and businesses have stepped up to meet specific needs for families.
Our communities are serving families in ways you wouldn’t believe.
Churches have opened resource closets. Nonprofits and ministries are collaborating with each other to host baby showers for expectant mothers. Community organizations are holding diaper drives to support their local pregnancy resource centers. This is just a glimpse of what I’ve seen as I have traveled our country roads. The anti-abortion response to Dobbs in the Mountain State has been one marked by an abundance of compassion for women, their children and their families.
As I reflect on what I’ve seen over the past year in our state, I am hopeful that our next 160 years will be filled with the same commitment to families that we’ve always had, doubling down on our efforts to build a culture of life in Almost Heaven.
Kayla Kessinger is a former Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates and state coordinator of HER Plan West Virginia, an anti-abortion activist group.