The pandemic has put pressure on many Americans, not the least of whom are parents, foster parents and grandparents who are caring for their grandchildren. The pressure has been even greater on those who have lost their jobs or had their hours cut or been unable to reopen their businesses.
Fortunately, one light in the darkness for those people, as well as others, has been the expanded child tax credit, which was part of the American Rescue Plan Act passed early this year. Since July, it has provided crucial monthly payments to people raising children, but those payments will end in December, unless Congress acts to extend them — and Congress should do that.
This is not a program that should be cut to control federal spending. Instead, it should be expanded for all the good it does for the economy and the health of the nation.
If the payments would continue over the next year, it’s estimated that the child tax credit would increase consumer spending by $27 billion. It would generate $1.9 billion in revenue from state and local sales taxes. It also would support the equivalent of about 500,000 full-time jobs based on the median wage.
All that would be good for the economy in general, but the benefits of the child tax credit are even greater for many people who receive it. In just the short time since the monthly payments have been going out, the child tax credit has been recognized as one of the most consequential actions for reducing childhood poverty. An Urban Institute study found that it has cut childhood poverty almost in half, by increasing the amount paid by the child tax credit and by putting it into monthly payments, instead of making families wait for lump-sum payments after filing their taxes.
Reducing childhood poverty can have long-term benefits for the country. Research has shown that, when childhood poverty is reduced, children perform better in school, with fewer absences, higher test scores and more graduation from high school and college. A better-educated workforce would strengthen the nation for decades to come.
Meanwhile, receiving the child tax credit as monthly payments has not been a deterrent for parents and other caregivers to maintaining gainful employment. According to results of a survey conducted for Humanity Forward, almost 94% of parents said they planned to either continue working or work even more while they receive the child tax credit payments. In some cases, the child tax credit has helped parents and guardians pay for the child care they need so they can go to work.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has said he wants to add a work requirement to the child tax credit, but the studies show that is not needed. As President Joe Biden told a CNN town hall meeting recently, “All these people are working anyway.”
Likewise, Manchin’s suggestion that the child tax credit should be means-tested and limited to families with incomes of $60,000 or less doesn’t make sense. First, that much money doesn’t go as far as it did just five or six years ago. Second, one of the attributes of the expanded child tax credit is that it is not means-tested. Thus, it does not discourage recipients from working and improving their income, which was a shortcoming of many welfare programs in the past. Also, what would an income limit mean for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren? Would we really want to force them to come out of retirement and return to work?
I say no. I say, let’s keep the child tax credit going the way it is now, because it is working for the benefit of those who receive it, as well as all of society. It’s been estimated that the cost of the program to taxpayers is just 16 cents for every dollar of new benefits it creates. That seems like a bargain.
Let’s hope our senators — Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Manchin — can find their way to supporting an extension of the expanded child tax credit. The pressure being faced by families with children shows no sign of ending in December, so the monthly child tax credit payments shouldn’t end then, either.