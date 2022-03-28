What are a few things that come to mind when you hear the words West Virginia and health care in the same sentence? Maybe, like me, you think of the “Medicaid cliff” and how families risk high health care costs as a penalty of working too much.
Crazy, right?
In the 2022 state legislative session, Delegate Evan Worrell, R-Cabell, introduced House Bill 3001, creating the Affordable Medicaid Buy-in Program. This bill would help many West Virginia working families that “fall off the Medicaid cliff.”
The Medicaid cliff is when a person (or family) earns too much to qualify for Medicaid but has no offer of health insurance through a job and has too little income to afford decent, private individual health insurance.
Medicaid helps a lot of low-income working West Virginians. About a third of the West Virginia population — more than 600,000 of us — rely on Medicaid for access to affordable health care. Yet, even with our strong Medicaid health safety net, West Virginia still ranks 35th in the nation in clinical care. That’s because a lot of workers fall off the Medicaid cliff and lose affordable, quality health insurance coverage.
How can that be right in this day and age? For starters, West Virginia remains in the top 10% of the poorest states in the nation. Poverty, poor health and a limited set of health insurance options are all at play. I have lived in West Virginia my whole life, and I see firsthand how prevalent these issues are in my area.
This is why I wholeheartedly believe creating a Medicaid buy-in program is the next step in bettering West Virginia, our state health care system and helping working families move up the economic ladder of success.
A Medicaid buy-in is really a workforce development program. Think and reflect on the many opportunities this program would provide low-income families across the entire state of West Virginia. The program would allow lower-income working West Virginians to pay a small, affordable premium to enroll in a Medicaid-like program that provides comprehensive benefits and low or no deductibles and co-payments. It will allow West Virginians to say yes to more hours or a raise, or accept a promotion, without being afraid of losing their Medicaid coverage.
The reality is that more income often is eaten up by the higher cost of buying private insurance and higher health care costs.
Here’s an example. Last summer, I had a very close friend of mine receive a pay raise at the job she had been at for close to three years. At first, she was thrilled with the opportunity, as she had been hoping for this promotion for quite some time. But sadly, she quickly found out she couldn’t accept this income raise, because it would mean spending more for health insurance and health care. When her income rose above 200% of the federal poverty level (that is a little more than $27,000 a year), her premiums go up and her out-of-pocket co-payments for medications and doctor visits nearly double.
In essence, my friend was denied a better-paying job by the lack of affordable health insurance options.
For my friend, and other West Virginians like her, choosing not to work or take a pay raise isn’t being “lazy” or “wanting to sit at home and receive state money” — this is about survival and making financially smart decisions.
A Medicaid buy-in program — a bill like HB 3001 in the recent state legislative session — would change this harsh reality that makes work “not pay.” And West Virginia can create this program with little or no cost to the state. We can provide workers with more affordable health insurance coverage choices by taking advantage of federal options and waivers to more efficiently use federal dollars.
I was excited that HB 3001 garnered a lot of bipartisan interest, and a companion bill was introduced in the Senate (SB 688), although neither ended up passing.
I hope that, as we look forward to the next legislative session, legislators will consider how a Medicaid buy-in program can help West Virginia families move up the economic ladder.