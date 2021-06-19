We all know West Virginia is hurting. It seems like our infrastructure is falling apart at the seams, families are dealing with the addiction and healthcare crises and good union jobs have largely disappeared in many of our communities.
But, we have an opportunity to change this. The American Jobs Plan, currently being debated by our federal representatives, would provide an outsized benefit to states like West Virginia. Seeing as we have some of the deepest infrastructure needs of any state, West Virginians will see a tremendous improvement in the condition of our roads and bridges, in our drinking and wastewater systems, our broadband connectivity and more.
We can create good union jobs again, putting our electricians to work installing solar panels and electric vehicle charging stations, our plumbers and pipefitters replacing lead water pipes and our steel workers producing the materials for this infrastructure work.
In the solar industry alone, we have seen Toyota recently construct a 2.6-Megawatt array at their plant in Putnam County, as well as a proposed 90-Megawatt solar farm in Raleigh County and a 100-Megawatt utility-scale project at the former Dupont Potomac River Works facility in Berkeley County. The American Jobs Plan can help build off of this work and create even more opportunities in our state, investing $2.25 trillion over the next eight years for critical investments across the country, while fully funding itself over 15 years. And a full 76% of Americans support the implementation of the American Jobs Plan, including 72% of independents and 68% of Republican voters.
It’s high time we invest in our state in order to ensure West Virginia and its people can be safe, secure and productive during this economic and energy transition. It is also high time we address climate change in a way that creates jobs and opportunities for West Virginia in the clean energy and clean manufacturing sectors.
We need decisive and bold action from our national leaders to mobilize the power of the federal government and support folks on the ground all across this nation. The problems that we face are not small, and our solutions must not be small either. Through the American Jobs Plan, we can reverse the deterioration of our livelihoods and put West Virginia back to work.
We have a real opportunity at renewal and can become a leader in the 21st century economy, one that we are behind in building. We urge our federal policymakers to support this plan and rebuild West Virginia, for the sake of our families, and to rebuild the union jobs that we need.