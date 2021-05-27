In this moment of post-pandemic transition, it would be easy to minimize the potential effects of the past 14 months on our children’s mental health. It also would be a costly mistake.
Even before the pandemic began, alarming mental health trends were emerging for children in the United States. In 2018, suicide became the second-leading cause of death for youth and young adults. Data from the 2016 National Survey of Children’s Health indicated that as many as 1 in 6 children between the ages of 6 and 17 had a treatable mental health disorder.
Meeting the growing need for pediatric mental health services has been a national and state struggle. You might remember that, in 2015, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a letter to then-Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin, stating that West Virginia was in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act in the way it managed services for children with severe mental health conditions. Our state lacked community-based services. Many wound up in out-of-state facilities, miles away from home.
Over the past 14 months, pandemic-related shutdowns kept kids from socializing, attending school and visiting family. Some struggled in homes with the additional stressors of job loss, death of family members and familial drug use. The pandemic has created fertile ground for significant psychological impact.
These shutdowns also discouraged families from accessing health care. Last week, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reported that the use of mental health services declined in 2020 among those insured by Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). Data showed a 34% decline in the number of mental health services utilized by children under the age of 19, compared to the same period in 2019.
This lack of utilization took its toll. Last month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that, between April and October 2020, the proportion of pediatric emergency department visits that were related to mental health rose by 24% for children ages 5 to 11 and 31% for those ages 12 to 17, compared to the same period in 2019.
Put the data from these reports together, and you see a clearer picture: Children suffered mental health problems but fewer of them accessed services. And perhaps, because of this, more wound up in emergency rooms in crisis.
Are West Virginia’s ERs equipped to handle children in crisis? A friend of mine — a primary care provider — told me a few weeks ago that her patient’s mother took her suicidal teen to an ER only to be turned away after waiting a few hours because there were no beds. They had no place for her. My friend and her patient’s mom called around the state and found no residential-treatment beds available.
In April, West Virginia University students held a rally, urging officials to improve mental health services following the death of a student. MetroNews shared one student’s response: “My friend witnessed the suicide and wanted to go to the Carruth Center and talk about it. They turned him away and told him his issue wasn’t as important as other people’s issues.”
Whether it be stigma, lack of capacity or quiet hope that it will all be OK when things are “normal” again — none of these rationalize turning away youth in crisis.
Last month, Dr. Tami Benton, psychiatrist-in-chief at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, testified to the U.S. Senate about her concerns over worsening symptoms, capacity constraints and long waitlists for care. These conversations are happening on the national level. Are they happening here in West Virginia?
Policy changes during the pandemic have reduced barriers to telehealth access. These changes need to remain intact. It won’t improve access to care for kids in rural places with connectivity issues, but it would help many in underserved communities continue to access providers.
The American Rescue Plan provides funding to address mental health and substance-use challenges. We should ensure some of that funding is dedicated to expanding pediatric mental health services.
Importantly and inexplicably overlooked is community collaboration. Siloed systems continue to look within for answers, rather than collaborate to create easier paths of access to services. In these months before schools open, communities should identify resources and develop plans to point families in the right direction. Then, they should articulate the gaps in care and advocate for their kids.
Because, if we don’t advocate, it will be easy to minimize children’s mental health care needs during the post-pandemic transition. Let’s not continue to turn them away.