It’s the time of year when people ask me what priorities the Legislature should have for the upcoming session.
This year, I’m telling them that one of the most important things we can do to keep West Virginia’s kids healthy won’t require legislation. It’s something we all can do, right now.
Keeping kids healthy requires them to have health insurance. They need annual checkups, immunizations, health screenings and to establish a medical history. People need to learn how to appropriately utilize and navigate the health care system to become savvy consumers of it.
There are a few things that we do well in West Virginia to keep our kids healthy. One of them is keeping them insured. According to Georgetown Center for Children and Families, 3.3% of our state’s kids have no health insurance, which ranks us 12th nationally for the percentage of kids insured. But there was a time just five years ago when that uninsured rate was at 2.3%. We’re slipping. That’s around 12,500 kids who are falling through the holes in our state’s safety net.
Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, are great health insurance programs. They’re also free for many children and pregnant women whose family incomes are below 305% of the poverty guidelines. Eligibility requirements are on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ website, and anyone can apply online. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, four in nine West Virginia kids rely on these programs for their health insurance. It covers their immunizations and annual wellness exams, and it’s there when a child has a sudden sickness like RSV or the flu that can turn into a prolonged hospital stay.
Before the pandemic, families with children enrolled in these programs were accustomed to re-enrolling them annually. But during the pandemic, the continuous coverage requirement of the public health emergency suspended the need for families to re-enroll.
Now, as we near the end of the federal public health emergency, expected sometime in 2023, our state will be tasked with re-enrolling hundreds of thousands of West Virginia’s kids in Medicaid and CHIP. This will be a heavy lift and will require a strong safety net of supportive organizations across our state.
Is our state prepared for this influx of re-enrollment? No, it’s not. I’m not sure if any state is. There are discussions on the national level to end the public health emergency as early as April 2023.
So, getting the word out and getting kids re-enrolled will be no easy feat, especially in our rural state.
That’s where all of us can play a part.
If you want to keep kids from falling through the cracks, go to the website connectingkidstocoveragewv.org and sign up for updates.
Think Kids and its partners will post outreach event information, coordinator contact request forms and updates as the public health emergency unwinds.
We hope you’ll let families, grandfamilies and caregivers in your communities, workplaces, with family and at your places of worship. Over the next three years, Think Kids will have trained coordinators in targeted schools and after-school programs lending a hand to help families enroll.
We also recommend that parents and caregivers of kids on Medicaid and CHIP who may have changed their address in the past two or three years to contact these state programs to share their updated mailing addresses with them, so they’ll receive the necessary paperwork when the time comes. You’ll also find that information on the campaign website as well as WVDHHR’s website.
We’ve always been national leaders when it comes to insuring West Virginia’s kids. Let’s re-commit to this. We don’t need legislation to do it. We need more advocates reaching out to kids and families to let them know that quality health insurance for children in our state is affordable, available, and an easy enrollment away.