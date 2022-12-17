Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It’s the time of year when people ask me what priorities the Legislature should have for the upcoming session.

This year, I’m telling them that one of the most important things we can do to keep West Virginia’s kids healthy won’t require legislation. It’s something we all can do, right now.

Kelli Caseman is the executive director of Think Kids.

