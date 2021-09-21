As we settle into our new daily routines, it’s important to reflect on what we’ve experienced during the past year and a half and how we have reached this point in our continued battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
From the early 1900s to the present, humankind has rarely experienced anything quite like what the COVID-19 pandemic has unleashed on us. In just a matter of months, West Virginia and the rest of the world were suddenly faced with what can only be described as the “unimaginable” — situations and circumstances that no one could possibly have seen coming.
As the number of COVID-19 infections steadily climbed in our state, health care workers braced themselves for a mass influx of patients needing our care. It turned out, the numbers were even worse than expected; in fact, they were staggering.
In the first quarter of 2020, it seemed as if time itself had stopped. Elective surgery procedures all over the country were being cancelled, restaurants were closing their doors, all nonessential businesses were forced to shut down and our freedom as we knew it was challenged as we entered a quarantine period intended to flatten the curve and preserve our medical resources.
In preparation for the health care crisis that would ensue, various state-of-emergency declarations were made nationally and at the state level. These declarations quickly mobilized all available health care resources to combat the COVID-19 virus and care for the surging number of critically ill patients flooding the West Virginia health care system.
Health care workers across the state were called on to serve on the front lines of the crisis. To meet the demand for care that was straining our health care system to the breaking point, it became imperative to eliminate unnecessary practice restrictions for various providers and enable them to answer the call to ensure patient access to safe, high-quality care.
By way of an executive order signed by Gov. Jim Justice, the temporary removal of these practice restrictions empowered health care providers across the state to practice to the full scope of their certification, licensure, education and training, among them Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists.
Before the governor’s state of emergency declaration, an outdated billing requirement referred to as “physician supervision” limited what services nurse anesthetists could render, regardless of their qualifications, experience and research-proven track record of safety, quality and cost-effectiveness.
With a few strokes of the governor’s pen, this outdated requirement was lifted so health care facilities across West Virginia could utilize nurse anesthetists to their full capacity. The same was true of other specialists working alongside nurse anesthetists in these same facilities. In all cases, these providers courageously rose to the challenge and, to this day, continue fighting to defeat COVID-19.
Nurse anesthetists begin their anesthesia training with an average of nearly three years of critical-care experience, the only anesthesia professionals in the United States with this level of experience prior to entering their nurse anesthesia program. In other words, from the very beginning of their careers, nurse anesthetists are fully equipped to handle the most critical of situations.
Other than the magnitude of it, the COVID-19 pandemic is no exception. Nurse anesthetists have found themselves providing lifesaving measures in operating rooms, intensive care units, emergency rooms, on nursing floors and wherever they are needed.
As we all know, the fight against COVID-19 is far from over. But if there is a light shining at the end of the tunnel, it is in the fact that we have seen dedicated, highly qualified health care professionals in all areas of the state willing to step up in the most dire of emergencies.
As a state, we are now positioned to examine what has unfolded over the past year and a half regarding patient care, honestly assess the results and continue moving in a forward direction.
Why not continue to allow nurse anesthetists and other exceptional providers, who have worked so successfully without cumbersome restrictions during the pandemic, to continue serving in the same capacity when the pandemic is over?
If they excelled during the worst of times, wouldn’t they also continue to excel in the best of times? Don’t patients across West Virginia deserve the right to receive care from the providers of their choice, when they need it, and without having to travel long distances to get it?
I encourage Justice and our state’s lawmakers to stay the course. There’s no need to move backward, when such great strides to improve West Virginia’s health care delivery have already occurred. Our health care facilities deserve it. Our health care providers deserve it. And, most importantly, our patients and their families deserve it.
As uncertain as the future might be, the time is now to keep climbing and moving forward for the betterment of West Virginia.