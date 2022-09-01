We observe Labor Day to celebrate the economic and societal achievements of American workers. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, “American labor has raised the nation’s standard of living and contributed to the greatest production the world has ever known, and the labor movement has brought us closer to the realization of our traditional ideals of economic and political democracy.”
But it’s incumbent on all of us to do more for American workers than simply enjoying a picnic or parade once a year in September. We also need to fight to empower workers and reject overt attempts by corporations to get out of paying their fair share.
In recent years West Virginia workers have been on the receiving end of multiple attacks further tilting power away from them and toward corporations and big business, even as they’ve performed the essential work that has kept our economy and society functioning throughout the pandemic.
Since 2016, several anti-worker laws have been passed including a so-called “right to work” law that weakened collective bargaining and has been proven around the country to suppress workers’ wages; repeal of a prevailing wage law that ensured that pay and benefits for public contracts meet market conditions; and bills that reduced teacher certification requirements. Moreover, West Virginia workers often make far less than they could in other states with many professions paid far below the national average.
Given all of that, it hasn’t been a surprise to see recent news coverage of record job vacancies at our public schools and state correctional facilities. And while the Legislature has passed small public employee pay raises in recent years, they have not been enough to keep up with inflation, forcing already underpaid workers to make do with even less.
And a constitutional amendment on the ballot in November would further harm our state’s workers and communities while exacerbating these vacancies.
Amendment 2, which deals with business and personal property taxes, seeks to remove constitutional protections for local public services and hand property taxation authority to the state Legislature, who’ve been quite clear they want to use it to eliminate $515 million in mostly business taxes that fund public schools and local services like fire departments and emergency response.
If Amendment 2 passes and our schools, fire departments and emergency responders are left with far fewer resources, they will undoubtedly have no choice but to cut positions and lay off workers. And while some state lawmakers have unveiled a flawed plan to reimburse counties for any funding losses should Amendment 2 pass, without new revenue their plan would require significant budget cuts at the state level. This would likely mean no room for public employee pay raises or benefit improvements and instead could lead to even more layoffs.
But there’s more. While proponents of Amendment 2 say that eliminating business property taxes will create manufacturing jobs, we have evidence from a neighboring state that’s not actually the case. When Ohio eliminated their business personal property tax, they actually lost manufacturing jobs (about 20,000 per year on average). Researchers found that eliminating the tax actually encouraged corporations to automate rather than hiring workers, since machinery became cheaper than labor with the tax cut.
But we don’t have to look to Ohio to know that business tax cuts almost always fail to deliver on stated jobs promises. In the mid-2000s, West Virginia enacted broad business tax cuts, eliminating the business franchise tax and reducing the corporate net income tax. What followed was a decade of the worst job growth of any state in the country, in some part because we had less to invest in education and public services. Now those same interest groups are encouraging the passage of Amendment 2.
West Virginia’s workers power our economy and they deserve far more than just our lip service on this long holiday weekend. We should reject Amendment 2, another handout to corporations that would come at the cost of public services and the jobs of West Virginia workers who provide them.
Kelly Allen is executive director of the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy.