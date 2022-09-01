Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

We observe Labor Day to celebrate the economic and societal achievements of American workers. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, “American labor has raised the nation’s standard of living and contributed to the greatest production the world has ever known, and the labor movement has brought us closer to the realization of our traditional ideals of economic and political democracy.”

But it’s incumbent on all of us to do more for American workers than simply enjoying a picnic or parade once a year in September. We also need to fight to empower workers and reject overt attempts by corporations to get out of paying their fair share.

Kelly Allen is executive director of the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy.

