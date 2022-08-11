The West Virginia Legislature’s special session (temporarily) ended last month after the two chambers and the governor failed to agree on which tax cut was the best to prioritize with the state’s historic – and notably fleeting -- surplus dollars.
While there was much debate during the session, there was alarmingly little discussion of how insignificantly either income tax cuts or property tax cuts would benefit the average West Virginia family.
Income tax cuts overwhelmingly benefit the wealthy—that’s simply what they are intended to do. Under the income tax cut plan proposed by Gov. Jim Justice and passed by the House of Delegates last month, the wealthiest 20% of households would receive a whopping 62% of the tax cut. The average West Virginia household would see just $2.30 a week—not even enough to buy a gallon of gas.
The Senate proposed an alternative: the elimination of business and personal property taxes if Amendment 2, the Property Tax Modernization Amendment, passes. Again, under this proposal, everyday West Virginians would see very little benefit, with over 70% of the proposed tax cut going to businesses and corporations — many of them headquartered out of state. Meanwhile, the average West Virginia household would see about $3.50 a week from the elimination of the car tax (still not enough for a gallon of gas).
In addition to doing little for the average West Virginia family, both plans seek to continue years of the failed policy practice of giving tax cuts to the wealthy and corporations in the hope they will bring jobs and create prosperity for West Virginians. But we’ve tried that before, repeatedly, and it’s never worked. In the mid-2000s West Virginia drastically reduced taxes and in the decade immediately following had the worst job growth of any state in the country. In the end we had no jobs boom; instead we had fewer resources resulting in cuts to higher education and public health departments, some of the lowest state employee pay in the country and chronic budget shortfalls.
While today’s supposed justification for these new tax cut proposals is inflation and rising costs, this argument comes from the same special interests and lawmakers who pushed for failed tax cuts for the rich and corporations as the solution to every problem of the last two decades, decimating our state budget with little to show for it. If tax cuts truly were the path to prosperity, West Virginia families would be thriving right now. Instead we have the fourth highest rate of people living in poverty nationwide and household incomes far below the national average.
Proponents of both the income tax cut and the property tax cut proposals try to fool West Virginia families by throwing them scraps, while the vast majority of the tax cut benefits go to the wealthy and corporations. Our state’s families, who would see very little from these proposals, would be the same people who bear the brunt of cuts to public services and lack of new investments that would inevitably follow should the tax cuts be implemented.
Rather than growing our state, both tax cut proposals would give away our limited resources to the wealthy and corporations while undermining the services and programs that are proven to simultaneously help workers and families better themselves and make our state a more inviting place for businesses to locate.
Great public education, healthy workers, high quality infrastructure, job training programs and community features like parks, libraries and emergency response are all what would make West Virginia a good place for families and businesses alike – and they are all at grave risk if our lawmakers keep trying in vain to cut our way to prosperity.
Instead of another failed tax cut that ultimately hurts families and businesses that are already in our state, we should invest our temporary surplus in our people by making higher education more affordable, creating job training programs and investing in our health and infrastructure. Those investments are what would really move the needle for West Virginia, our economy and all our people rather than helping the wealthy few.