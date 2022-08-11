Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The West Virginia Legislature’s special session (temporarily) ended last month after the two chambers and the governor failed to agree on which tax cut was the best to prioritize with the state’s historic – and notably fleeting -- surplus dollars.

While there was much debate during the session, there was alarmingly little discussion of how insignificantly either income tax cuts or property tax cuts would benefit the average West Virginia family.

Stories you might like

Kelly Allen is executive director of the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy. 

Recommended for you