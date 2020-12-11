Since the pandemic began, America’s billionaires have grown their wealth by a staggering $1 trillion. At the same time, families in West Virginia and across the country are facing increasing hardship and difficulty meeting their basic needs as the health and economic effects of COVID-19 drag on.
In November, 27% of all West Virginia households, and 45% of households with children, reported difficulty paying for basic household expenses.
In addition to longstanding poverty and need in West Virginia, the pandemic has had a disproportionate effect on low-wage workers. Those making less than $27,000 a year were much more likely to lose their jobs than those making over $60,000 a year earlier this spring. And now low-wage workers (those making $27,000 or less per year) are the least likely to have seen their jobs return.
While those making $60,000 or more are almost back to where they were pre-pandemic, low-wage jobs are still down by 11%. This unequal or “K-shaped” recovery could worsen income inequality — the gap between the rich and everyone else — if state and federal policymakers don’t adequately respond to the crisis.
In the coming months, we must focus on helping communities and families emerge from the crisis by reducing inequality at a time when the rich are thriving while most others are suffering.
But instead, lawmakers in West Virginia are considering eliminating the personal income tax in the upcoming legislative session, a scheme that would help those who are already doing well while hurting the same West Virginians who’ve been hit hardest by the pandemic over the past nine months.
West Virginia’s personal income tax makes up 43%, or $2 billion, of the state’s base budget — a budget that funds health care, public education, infrastructure and public health departments, all of which have proven to be critical in this moment. Eliminating or reducing such an integral part of our state budget would be a windfall for the rich and can only be funded one of two ways: disastrous cuts to public services or higher taxes on everyone else.
Proponents of eliminating the personal income tax will say the benefits will “trickle down” in the form of economic growth to the state, but that hasn’t happened in West Virginia or other states that have slashed taxes in the quest for growth. West Virginia spent the past decade cutting taxes totaling $425 million annually. Over that same period, West Virginia had the lowest employment growth of any state in the country. States that have eliminated their income taxes have, on average, slower income growth than the states with the highest income taxes. In fact, the nine states with the highest marginal income tax rates over the past decade saw faster income growth, faster overall economic growth and lower pre-pandemic unemployment rates than the nine states without income taxes.
This is no surprise, when you think about it. Businesses want the same things families do — strong infrastructure, quality public services, a well-educated workforce, and clean air and water. Lack of these things actually makes a state less attractive to businesses, and studies show they are more of a factor in business location decisions than tax climate.
Regressive tax cuts like this are always a bad idea, but enacting them during a pandemic and recession is unthinkably dangerous. Unemployment is still higher than it was during the peak of the 2008-09 recession, and increasing numbers of families are struggling to meet their basic needs.
The economic recovery has largely left out low-wage workers, making it even more reckless to further shift the tax responsibility from the wealthy to the poor by eliminating the income tax.