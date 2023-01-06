What’s going on in West Virginia? Month after month, we see press releases from Gov. Jim Justice and other elected officials touting historic revenue surpluses, sending the impression that West Virginia’s economy is thriving and that the state has more tax revenue than it knows what to do with.
But at the same time, families and workers are experiencing daily the impacts of state programs and services that have been underinvested in. The roads are bad — a sinkhole nearly swallowed a local police department; the health insurance program for state and local employees, PEIA, needs hundreds of millions of dollars to remain sustainable; shortages of Child Protective Services (CPS) workers and correctional officers —largely due to noncompetitive pay—are causing safety crises; thousands of families recently lost their child care assistance due to a lack of state funds invested in the system; and the state’s flood monitoring program is severely underfunded.
So where is the disconnect? Why does West Virginia have a surplus of tax revenues that aren’t getting to where they are most needed and where they would have the greatest impact for our state’s residents? The biggest reason is that in West Virginia, the governor’s administration has complete power over the size of the budget through the state’s revenue estimates, or the amount of tax revenue expected to be collected in the upcoming year. Those revenue estimates effectively set a cap on the state budget. Since West Virginia is constitutionally required to have a balanced budget, the legislature cannot spend more than the revenue estimate unless they vote to raise taxes.
For four years now, Justice’s administration has been issuing "flat" official revenue estimates and, by extension, flat budgets. In December, Justice indicated that the new budget he will present to the Legislature later this month will be yet another flat budget — which will mean the fifth consecutive year of failing to increase investments in state services and programs, much less keep pace with inflation to the extent needed to avoid reductions in services. And the impacts of failing to keep pace with inflation can be seen by West Virginians every single day — through failing infrastructure, unaffordable programs for children and families, and vacancies in state agencies that serve us all.
During the pandemic, conservative revenue forecasts made sense because there was so much uncertainty in our economy. But last month, the governor’s deputy revenue secretary told lawmakers that the revenue estimates aren’t actually based on what revenues are expected to be according to economic forecasting. Instead, they are simply matched to the amount the governor wants the budget to be — which for the last four years has been flat.
Underestimating West Virginia’s incoming revenues, and by extension its budget, means that West Virginia taxpayers are paying for services they aren’t receiving. State agencies and programs cannot request and receive taxpayer funds that aren’t built into the budget, so instead, the manufactured surplus goes to things like cash handouts to big corporations and university baseball fields. Further, legislators are handcuffed by the governor’s low-balled revenue estimates and budgets as well since they are constitutionally required to balance the budget.
In the upcoming legislative session, lawmakers will have a lot on their plates to address four years of pent-up needs driven by flat revenue estimates and flat budgets. They need to fully fund PEIA and Medicaid, provide raises to state and local employees in order to address vacancies, and invest in children and families, to name just a few.
Make no mistake, the reason these programs are now in crisis is because they haven’t been addressed in a sustainable fashion year after year. Continuing to kick the can down the road is no longer an option as the circumstances become increasingly desperate. Our lawmakers must ensure that West Virginians’ needs are being met and that state programs and agencies are receiving the taxpayer funds that have been coming in.
Moreover, all of our lawmakers must recognize the choice they will be making as they work to pass a budget in 2023. Will they address the obvious consequences emerging throughout our state of four years of underfunding services and programs, or will they pass tax cuts that overwhelmingly benefit the wealthy and corporations? Voters spoke loud and clear in November when they soundly rejected Amendment 2, which would have cut hundreds of millions of dollars that fund our schools and public services in order to give big businesses a tax cut.
When given the opportunity to vote directly on the matter, West Virginians made clear that they prefer tax dollars going to services and programs that benefit all families and businesses over more tax cuts. The Senate’s proposed plan to override the will of the voters and enact the Amendment 2 tax cuts anyway would further rig our upside down tax system in favor of the powerful while ensuring even greater underfunding of our schools and infrastructure. Income tax cuts promoted by the governor would do the same, undermining our schools, health care, and infrastructure while overwhelmingly benefiting the wealthy.
In reality, West Virginia doesn’t have a surplus — we have severely underfunded programs and services because taxpayer funding is not getting to the places it’s supposed to go to improve the well-being of all our people. But our legislators won’t be able to address real needs until we stop prioritizing tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations and the governor presents a legitimate budget that rises to meet the needs of our people.
Kelly Allen is executive director of the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy.