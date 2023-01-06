Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

What’s going on in West Virginia? Month after month, we see press releases from Gov. Jim Justice and other elected officials touting historic revenue surpluses, sending the impression that West Virginia’s economy is thriving and that the state has more tax revenue than it knows what to do with.

But at the same time, families and workers are experiencing daily the impacts of state programs and services that have been underinvested in. The roads are bad — a sinkhole nearly swallowed a local police department; the health insurance program for state and local employees, PEIA, needs hundreds of millions of dollars to remain sustainable; shortages of Child Protective Services (CPS) workers and correctional officers —largely due to noncompetitive pay—are causing safety crises; thousands of families recently lost their child care assistance due to a lack of state funds invested in the system; and the state’s flood monitoring program is severely underfunded.

Kelly Allen is executive director of the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy. 

