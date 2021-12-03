On Nov. 15, Congress passed President Joe Biden’s historic, $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, with bipartisan support from the House and the Senate. Considering Washington’s persistent gridlock, off-year election results that might spell midterm trouble for Democrats, and several challenging weeks for the Biden administration, it was an impressive and needed accomplishment for the president.
The White House, together with the legislators who made hard infrastructure a reality, should be applauded for getting the first part of the president’s agenda over the finish line — but they can’t afford to rest on their laurels. The second piece of the president’s ambitious “Build Back Better” agenda needs to be passed, and the smart money says there’s still work to be done. West Virginia needs both measures to unlock the full potential of federal investment in our state.
A critical element of the proposed legislation I consider to be a major priority for West Virginians is expanded tax credits for consumers who purchase domestically manufactured electric vehicles, with even larger incentives to purchase cars assembled using U.S. union labor. The White House and congressional leaders deserve the nation’s gratitude and encouragement for ensuring this key provision made it through the House’s version of the president’s agenda.
The benefits of the tax credits are threefold. They support good-paying union jobs and bolster the strong U.S. middle class those jobs help sustain; they empower Americans to advance the president’s ambitious climate goals; and they level the playing field for the United States, not only against foreign automakers, but also against China, whose EV market is three times the size of America’s.
These tax credits have faced immense, multimillion-dollar opposition from strategically organized groups of foreign car manufacturers. Sadly, Toyota is taking the lead. The Japanese company’s recent ad blitz on social media and across media outlets were apparently enough to get the attention of West Virginia’s congressional delegation.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., appeared initially to support a legislative framework that included expanded EV tax credits. In fact, an Oct. 28 article in the Detroit News noted that Biden’s “framework deal,” which included expanded EV tax credits, “has enough support to pass both the House and the Senate, indicating holdout votes from Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have likely been secured.”
A few days later, on Nov. 4, Joel Levin, executive director of Plug In America, was quoted as saying that Manchin and Sinema have been “going back and forth on a bunch of stuff. But not these credits. The credits seem to have a lot of support.”
Fast-forward to a Nov. 11 press event at the Toyota plant in Buffalo, West Virginia. The company announced that it is investing $240 million in the facility for the creation of a line of hybrid components. Suspect timing aside, Manchin was invited to speak at the event, and he even remarked that expanded EV tax credits were something that would have to be “corrected” before he could signal his support for the president’s agenda.
Not two days earlier, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., issued a similar statement blasting the EV tax credits “due to the tremendously negative and direct impacts they would have on West Virginia jobs.”
If you look at the big picture, EV tax credits will benefit American workers and keep wages high.
Toyota likely has deployed this aggressive pressure campaign because it’s been successful for it in the past; the company understands the effect that foreign money can have on a local economy. But economic doldrums in places like West Virginia can be avoided by just the kinds of measures contained in the president’s Build Back Better agenda — without the need to court foreign dollars and the outside influence that comes with it.
As the president of the West Virginia United Auto Workers Community Action Program, I know all too well the effects of rampant, unfettered globalization on West Virginia’s economy. In my lifetime, I’ve witnessed the decimation of union influence in the United States and tens of thousands of good-paying, middle-class jobs fall victim to foreign corporate interference. The EV tax credits are a safeguard against just this kind of outcome.
My message to Biden, Manchin and Capito is simple: Hold the line. Don’t let American consumers and taxpayers lose out on a major opportunity to support green energy solutions created by hard-working, American union labor. The president owes it to union communities, not only in West Virginia but across the country, to stand up against foreign corporate interests in support of a union-driven future for America’s EV auto market.
Manchin and Capito have the chance to stand up for West Virginia’s working class and support the president’s “Build Back Better” agenda. Doing so would send a strong message of support to their constituents. It also would be a warning to foreign corporate interests, like Toyota, that West Virginia’s senators cannot be bought.