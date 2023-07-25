Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Coal and natural gas were once joined at the hip, advocating for energy freedom and more development — and against stricter environmental laws. Now, the two have gone their separate ways as natural gas continues to eat away at coal’s once-dominant market of the electricity portfolio.

The reasons are simple, ranging from the global focus on climate change to the discoveries of shale gas found deep underground — fundamentals that have raised natural gas’ profile from 20% of the electricity pie in 2008 to 40% today. Unfortunately for coal, it has nosedived from 50% to 19%. And it is not coming back.

Ken Silverstein has covered energy and the environment for 25 years. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

