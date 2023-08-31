Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Georgia is in the nation’s spotlight — because it has attracted a $2.5 billion investment from one of the world’s best-known solar panel makers.

Ironically, it is in the home district of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who viscerally opposed the legislation that made it a reality: the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed a year ago. South Korea-based Qcells, which will employ 2,500 people in the state, credits the act’s incentives.

Ken Silverstein has covered energy and the environment for years. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

