Congress has a unique opportunity to improve the lives of thousands of West Virginia seniors who suffer from hearing loss.
Nearly 1 in 4 West Virginians over age 18 have hearing loss — the highest rate in the nation. And those rates of hearing loss skyrocket with older populations.
I know, from my academic background and from very personal experience, just how painful and challenging it can be to live with untreated hearing loss.
During my 40-plus years as a professor in the speech pathology and audiology department (later renamed communication sciences and disorders) at West Virginia University, my colleagues and I provided speech and hearing services for countless fellow West Virginians in our clinic.
And, as someone who suffered from high-frequency hearing loss myself from a young age, I often struggled to communicate with my students, clients, colleagues and family, which was exhausting and isolating, until I was finally able to benefit from high-quality hearing aids.
Hearing loss is not just an inconvenience and socially isolating. It can be a serious health issue. Older adults with hearing loss have a higher risk of developing dementia than older adults with normal hearing. Memory and concentration, and other cognitive abilities, also are at greater risk of decline, and rates of clinical depression and risks of falls increase with untreated hearing loss.
That’s why it is so unfortunate that Medicare does not cover hearing services. With the average cost of one digital hearing aid between $1,000 and $4,000, the exorbitantly high cost meant that I waited longer than I should have to purchase hearing aids for myself. I even traveled to Turkey to find more reasonably priced versions.
But most seniors in West Virginia are not as fortunate as I am to be able to save enough and have the contacts to purchase hearing aids in another country. Seniors living on fixed incomes simply cannot afford to pay thousands of dollars for hearing aids they need to improve their lives and their overall health.
The result is that fewer than a third of seniors who would benefit from wearing hearing aids have them, with devastating consequences for them and their families.
Fortunately, Congress is very close to adding hearing benefits for Medicare recipients as part of the Build Back Better package that just passed the U.S. House of Representatives. This is easily paid for by allowing Medicare to negotiate to lower prescription drug prices, which will generate massive savings.
This is an extremely popular policy. In a recent survey conducted by Protect Our Care, 81% of West Virginia voters, including a large majority of Republicans, support lowering prescription drug prices and adding hearing, dental and vision services to Medicare.
We just need Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to commit to support the Build Back Better package, as passed by the House, so that the nearly 450,000 West Virginians on Medicare will have access to this hearing benefit as soon as possible.