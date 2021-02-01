The West Virginia Legislature faces numerous important issues in its upcoming session. Many of these have been brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, which is negatively affecting the health and economy of the state.
However, there is one unavoidable issue that must be addressed this session: the decennial redistricting of congressional districts, the House of Delegates and state Senate. This is mandated by the West Virginia Constitution and numerous court rulings. Added to this, all 100 delegate seats will now be single-member districts.
In the past several months, we have seen the issue of free and fair elections arise to a major national discussion. One major issue of the past decade was the use of gerrymandering to draw districts to sway elections.
As I pointed out in an op-ed in this publication more than two years ago, numerous state laws and citizen referendums have been passed in recent years to create independent redistricting commissions to draw districts after the 2020 census. These reforms have come from conservative-leaning states, such as Utah and Missouri, and liberal-leaning, such as Colorado and Michigan.
As I said then, it’s time to do this in West Virginia. And now, in the current political atmosphere, it is time, more than ever.
Since our state does not have a referendum process, redistricting reform is up to the Legislature. However, last month, an alternative has been introduced by our neighboring state of Maryland. There, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has issued an executive order creating a “Maryland Citizen Redistricting Commission.” The order lays out a systematic bipartisan structure to draw congressional and legislative districts. Transparency and voter input are important aspects of the order.
The Maryland plan is similar in organization to legislation that has been introduced in our Legislature the past few years. All these plans require the final approval of the Legislature. It is time for the voters of West Virginia to choose their elected representatives, rather than the elected representatives choosing their voters.
As Hogan has pointed out, the current redistricting system is simply a conflict of interest.
I call on West Virginia’s legislative leadership, Delegate Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, to expedite legislation creating a redistricting commission. Their leadership will leave an everlasting commitment of the state to reform and improve the electoral system. This action should come from the Legislature.
However, failing action, Gov. Jim Justice now has the precedent to create such a commission.
Whoever leads the charge, they will leave an enduring legacy in the continuing effort to improve and perfect American democracy.
Whenever the idea of a redistricting commission has been put to the vote of the citizens it has almost always been approved. The words of Maryland’s Hogan are profound: “The fight for fairness and bipartisanship in our state’s redistricting process is not a fight between the right and left, but a fight between right and wrong.”