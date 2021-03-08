Across the country, states are finally rethinking laws from the “War on Drugs” era, which shattered communities of color and broke up so many families.
For decades, the idea was to heap punishment after punishment onto offenders in the mistaken belief it would deter crime.
Now, lawmakers in other states are finally seeing the light. They’re replacing laws that were designed to punish with those that rehabilitate. But here in West Virginia, we’re doubling down on many of those failed policies.
Take House Bill 2257, which easily passed the House of Delegates on Friday, for example. It would allow judges to add up to 10 years of supervision for certain kinds of drug offenses. It’s a relic of the past, and it won’t do anything to make us safer.
I was released from state prison last year, and I’m on parole from a 2017 drug sentence.
My conviction followed years of heroin addiction that stemmed from a football injury and prescription painkillers. Eventually, I realized I was in pain not from my injury, but from withdrawal. I couldn’t hold down a job and I turned to selling the same drugs I was addicted to support myself.
Eventually, I was able to turn myself around, in spite of my incarceration, not because of it. After my release, I became an advocate and a certified recovery coach. I’ve secured full-time employment and, I’m happy to say, I have been in recovery for four years.
I consider myself a success story, but my success is the result of those who believed in me enough to help me. I wouldn’t be where I am without recovery coaches, career specialists, advocates and community resources like Covenant House, and the grant funding that makes those programs possible.
My success and my rehabilitation aren’t because of failed policies like extended supervision. In fact, the longer someone is under state supervision, the more likely they are to find themselves back behind bars.
Have you ever rolled through a stop sign or gone a couple of miles an hour over the speed limit because you were running late? When someone is under state supervision, tiny infractions like these could send them right back to prison. Simply being seen in a neighborhood with high crime could be listed as a violation and upend everything I have worked for.
This bill adds more supervision, even after someone successfully completes parole, probation or their sentence. It basically tells the person that doing everything asked of them simply isn’t enough.
HB 2257 won’t help people succeed, like I have. It’s just another punitive law designed to keep people behind bars.
It’s time for West Virginia to say “No more” to laws like these and, instead, fund more programs like those that helped me turn my life around.