Our business and well-being rely on West Virginia’s world-class outdoor recreation opportunities. And we’re not alone. According to data from the Outdoor Industry Association, in 2020, despite the challenges of COVID-19, the outdoor recreation economy generated $689 billion in consumer spending and provided 4.3 million jobs.
To continue to grow our local and national outdoor recreation industry, it is important to keep our skies clear and air clean. We need strong methane rules, to reduce air and climate pollution, so that future generations can continue to enjoy hiking, biking, swimming, climbing, skiing, rafting and other outdoor activities that make our state, federal and native lands so special.
Sadly, in the United States alone, the oil and gas industry releases 16 million metric tons of methane each year, with the same near-term climate effects as 350 coal plants.
While the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed rules to cut methane and other harmful pollutants from new and existing oil and gas operations are an important step in the right direction, they do not go far enough.
The EPA must strengthen these rules, before they are finalized, to protect communities on the front lines of oil and gas development, and confront the climate crisis head-on.
They must end the wasteful and dangerous practice of routine flaring at oil and gas facilities, as states like Colorado and New Mexico have done already. They also must require regular monitoring at all smaller, high-polluting and leak-prone wells, and work to incorporate emission monitoring results generated by community groups and other third parties into its standards.
According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, in 2020, outdoor recreation in West Virginia brought in $1.4 billion. Simply put, our state’s natural resources are good for business, so we need to do all we can to safeguard them. And it’s not something we can put off any longer. We must act now, and act quickly, for the sake of our rivers, mountains, forests, jobs and livelihood.
The public broadly supports strong federal methane safeguards. New polling data from the Environmental Defense Action Fund shows that 71% of registered voters want strong federal rules to reduce oil and gas methane pollution, including frequent inspections at smaller wells that are often leak-prone.
The EPA serves the public and, therefore, must put in place comprehensive, loophole-free methane safeguards.
Businesses like ours depend on a healthy environment, but strong methane rules also benefit public health generally. Please consider weighing in and urge the EPA to finalize strong methane rules.
The public comment period is open until Jan. 14, 2022, so we urge you all to speak up and tell the EPA that you want the strongest safeguards possible, to cut methane pollution now.