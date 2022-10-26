Without question, COVID-19 continues to have unforeseen consequences on the collective health of our country. “Tridemic” is a newly coined term to describe a simultaneous outbreak of the flu, COVID and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
One novel characteristic of the pandemic is how it reset the seasonality and severity of common viruses. At present, hospitals are seeing a sharp rise in cases of RSV. Typically only dangerous for the very young, serious RSV infections have spiked in older children and adults. The explanation is simple — pandemic protocols, and a lack of social interaction, left our immune systems far more susceptible to the virus. So, RSV hit us harder and faster this year, and hospitals nationwide are scrambling to keep up.
I am also very concerned about the flu season. After two years of depressed flu outbreaks, due again to the COVID precautions and worldwide travel restrictions, we are primed to experience a significant outbreak this season.
I believe the potential for a tridemic is a reality, and we soon might again see emergency rooms and urgent care offices stressed to cope with a sharp rise in those needing care. Unfortunately, federal health officials have grown complacent, having either checked out or simply moved on from COVID. Congress is similar in its dithering.
I find it alarming that, despite the billions of dollars spent to date, our federal government pulled the funding to make COVID vaccinations free and accessible for all. How many times will we walk this deadly path before learning our lesson?
I realize people are tired of hearing about the pandemic. It’s an unpopular topic. Still, it is a privilege to hold public office, and sometimes you must say and do the unpopular when it is in everyone’s best interest to do so.
I urge everyone to get their COVID boosters and flu shots, which are available at the Kanawha Charleston Health Department, WV Health Right and numerous pharmacies throughout Kanawha County. I also urge Congress to turn its gaze from the general election and, instead, focus on what efforts are needed now to protect our nation’s health.
Kent Carper is president of the Kanawha County Commission.