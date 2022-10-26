Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Carper

Carper

Kent Carper

 Gazette-Mail file photo/

Without question, COVID-19 continues to have unforeseen consequences on the collective health of our country. “Tridemic” is a newly coined term to describe a simultaneous outbreak of the flu, COVID and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

One novel characteristic of the pandemic is how it reset the seasonality and severity of common viruses. At present, hospitals are seeing a sharp rise in cases of RSV. Typically only dangerous for the very young, serious RSV infections have spiked in older children and adults. The explanation is simple — pandemic protocols, and a lack of social interaction, left our immune systems far more susceptible to the virus. So, RSV hit us harder and faster this year, and hospitals nationwide are scrambling to keep up.

Kent Carper is president of the Kanawha County Commission.

