The recent announcement by Gov. Jim Justice that he is directing a portion of the CARES Act funding West Virginia received from the federal government to first responders and strengthening the state’s nursing programs is welcome news. I applaud his efforts.
In the Kanawha Valley, as in most areas of the state, the shortage of direct care providers is profound and has continued to grow under the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic. This shortage threatens our health delivery system.
I am particularly concerned about addressing the needs of our emergency medical services, which are in dire straits. Longstanding problems have been exacerbated by COVID-19.
As a commissioner in Kanawha County, the state’s most populous county, I work closely with the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, which is the largest of the public ambulance authorities that were formed pursuant to legislative action years ago.
In my 25 years as a commissioner, I never have seen greater demand for EMS professionals and other health care providers. Nor have I seen the pipeline that historically has turned out many trained professionals running at the trickle it is today. We have a workforce crisis in health care.
The combination of fewer newly trained professionals being turned out, coupled with having existing, highly experienced professionals reaching or rapidly approaching retirement age, moving to other jobs, or just vanishing from the workforce entirely, has reached a crisis point.
The Kanawha Ambulance Authority needs 70 paramedics to staff stations and operate about 25 response trucks per shift throughout the county. Its current headcount is 52. Of those 52 paramedics, 20% can retire now or within the next two years.
It seems clear that the current training pipeline simply will not produce anywhere close to the number of trained professionals the ambulance authority should hire to address its shortage, much less the potential need to replace 20% of those who are now employed. And the problem is not just with paramedics, because the shortage of emergency medical technicians in Kanawha County and statewide is just as significant and equally concerning.
Workforce data from the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Medical Services show that, over three years, 2019 through 2021, the statewide EMS community lost almost 30% of its certified providers — dropping from 6,749 to 4,788 across all levels of certification. More concerning are the reductions of 1,643 EMTs — almost 36% — and 258 paramedics — almost 15%.
Large EMS agencies operating in nearby counties report workforce challenges like those of Kanawha Ambulance Authority. The Logan Emergency Ambulance Services Authority faces a shortage of six full-time paramedics and two full-time EMTs and, over the past two years, the organization has lost more than 40 paramedics and EMTs.
Jan-Care Ambulance Service, which is the state’s largest EMS provider, reports struggling to fill more than 100 vacancies across all levels of certification, including paramedics and EMTs. Like the Kanawha Ambulance Authority, Jan-Care has a substantial in-house education and training program that has turned out hundreds of trained professionals over the years but, these days, it is simply unable to keep up.
Just as Justice has directed CARES Act funds to address the nursing shortage, we need a similar dedicated source of funding to be directed to address the shortage of EMS personnel. Without such dedicated funding, I fear that the inability to find, hire and retain trained EMS professionals places the entire statewide emergency response system at increased risk.
I urge the governor and legislators to address this critical need as soon as possible. I am encouraged that the chairman of the House Committee on Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services, Delegate Joe Statler, R-Monongalia, has issued a similar request to Justice. Let’s hope many of his colleagues join him in that effort.