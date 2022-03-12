On the morning of Oct. 11, 1918, Charleston resident John William Carson boarded a train bound for Clay County. Mr. Carson, a 42-year-old coal operator and father of three, spent this seemingly routine day visiting one of his mining operations. He arrived back in Charleston that evening and, at dinner, informed his wife he was feeling unwell.
A few days later, John Carson was dead.
A review of John Carson’s death certificate indicates “Influenza & Pneumonia” as the cause of his passing. In truth, his was one of the earliest deaths in Kanawha County due to the deadly second wave of the 1918 flu pandemic.
Why is this story significant? John Carson happened to be my great-grandfather. Like so many others, both then and now, his death is rarely discussed, having been largely forgotten to history.
While one can find general accounts of the 1918 flu pandemic’s impact on the world, a story that has gone largely untold is how the residents and local leaders of the Kanawha Valley dealt with this deadly disease. Unsurprisingly, there are remarkable parallels between the 1918 flu and the current COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday evening, Oct. 7, 1918, as the pandemic swept into Kanawha County, the Charleston Daily-Mail warned its readers with the headline “OUTBREAK OF INFLUENZA CLOSES PUBLIC SCHOOLS,” “BAR PUBLIC GATHERINGS,” and “No Soft Drinks in Public Places, No Movies, No Theatres, No Church Services.”
On March 13, 2020, the state of West Virginia began its COVID shut down in an eerily similar fashion, starting with public schools just as it had 102 years earlier. That fateful Friday was also the day that commissioners Ben Salango and Hoppy Shores, Kanawha County Manager Jennifer Herrald, Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin, Monica Mason of the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, and Dr. Sherri Young of the Kanawha Charleston Health Department established Joint Unified Health Command.
Commissioner Lance Wheeler, following his election in November of 2020, would become a fully engaged member of this group.
Seven hundred thirty days — and hundreds of testing events and vaccination clinics later – Kanawha County’s Health Command continues its fight against the pandemic. The Unified Health Command has been the arsenal of our defense against COVID. Despite the tragic loss of life, it has, in my judgment, been incredibly successful.
It was my brother, Dr. Bradford Glen Carper, D.O., who first suggested that our team review the containment measures that were employed during the 1918 pandemic. From this suggestion, we gained invaluable insight. We soon found out what was new was old, and what was old was new.
On Oct. 7, 1918, on the same day the schools were closed, the local health department placed restrictions on gatherings at the county’s public places — soda fountains, churches, and movie theaters.
Per the Daily-Mail, the local health commissioner’s idea was “to keep people away from each other so far as practicable until the health situation improves.”
Sound familiar? Social distancing was alive and well 102 years ago in the Kanawha Valley. Contrary to what some may think, in 2020 social distancing worked and saved lives.
On Oct. 15, 1918, the Daily Mail published a request from officials at the Red Cross asking for store clerks, hotel clerks, barbers, bank clerks, policemen, mail carriers, street car men and elevator operators who meet the public to wear masks.
I draw the comparison to our brave first responders; nurses; grocery store clerks; restaurant employees; and other essential workers that were the first to wear a facial covering and, for the most part, have continued to protect others by wearing masks long after most have abandoned them.
Just as in 2020, in 1918 there was a swift pushback to the pandemic restrictions.
The public levied harsh criticisms at doctors and health officials for their opinions, and anti-mask groups formed in cities around the country. Kanawha County was no exception.
On Dec. 12, 1918, the Charleston Daily Mail reported: “Some of the merchants are disposed to complain of the restrictions on business just at this time when the big holiday rush of trading is on and think they ought to be allowed to keep open at nights at least part of the time, even though they recognize the advisability of closing Saturday night, the one night of the week when the big crowd is customary. But the health commissioner is turning a deaf ear to their pleas. He feels that he is taking the right course in the interest of conservation of the public health and will keep his rules in effect until the abatement of the recurrent epidemic.”
On Saturday, Dec. 14, 1918, the Daily Mail informed its readers that “Theatrical Managers and Other Business Men” were considering legal action, having retained counsel to “fight against the quarantine measures” levied by the city health commissioner.
At the same time, the county’s school board was reportedly considering a petition to the health commissioner to reopen classrooms. The school board’s action came one day after a Surgeon General’s bulletin from Washington, D.C., published locally in the Daily-Mail, recommended the continued closure of schools as a flu containment measure.
It was not until I began researching the 1918 pandemic that I learned my relative was one of its unfortunate victims.
I’ve come to realize that my great grandfather is a member of what I call the forgotten dead: the thousands of flu victims whose lives, and deaths, have been largely lost to history.
As of this writing, well over 600 Kanawha Countians have died from COVID. While mostly forgotten by the public, each death is an incalculable tragedy for the departed’s families, friends and loved ones. We must strive always to cherish the stories and lives of those that COVID has taken from us.
After two grueling years of the pandemic, a return to everyday life finally appears in reach. And although another surge is something we can’t predict or control, we can learn from the lessons of the last two years and from 1918 to be ready to act when the threat arrives.
As Dr. Young once stated with great insight, “We’ve learned to die with COVID. Now we must learn to live with it.”