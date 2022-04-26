I’m asking Kanawha County voters to support the county’s 2022 Safety Levy.
The Safety Levy provides vital support for the county’s emergency ambulance system, our public transportation system, as well as financial support for more than 40 police and fire departments in the county. For this, the average homeowner pays around 21 cents a day for the Safety Levy — quite a bargain.
The Safety Levy is the most important question on the May 10 primary ballot. It is not a new tax, but a renewal of a longtime levy first passed in 1973. It has since been reapproved 14 times by voters in Kanawha County. If the 2022 Safety Levy fails, lifesaving emergency services in Kanawha County will be drastically cut and reduced.
Kanawha County has had more than its fair share of disasters: the derecho of 2012; the water crisis of 2014; the Elk River flood of 2016; and, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks in large part to the Safety Levy, Kanawha County first responders had the training, resources and equipment to respond quickly and effectively to each event. Have no doubt, during each of these disasters, the support provided by the Safety Levy saved lives.
Kanawha County’s 911 call center answers 500,000 calls a year and, with a less-than-2-minute dispatch time, it exceeds national standards to dispatch emergency services to your location. Similarly, the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority maintains 13 stations throughout the county’s 900-plus square miles — from Sissonville to St. Albans, Clendenin to Cabin Creek. The Ambulance Authority’s goal is to respond to your emergency in 10 minutes or less, regardless of location.
The Charleston Fire Department’s ambulance unit responds to more than 14,000 calls a year, maintaining five full-time advanced life-support ambulances. The Ambulance Authority and the city of Charleston combine to provide the premier ambulance service in the state. This high level of service takes skilled staff and the right equipment.
While many areas of the country are turning their back on law enforcement, the citizens of Kanawha County have stood by their police and deputy sheriffs. We know deputy sheriffs and police officers put their lives on the line with every shift. Law enforcement deserves our appreciation and respect — and, most importantly, our support.
When it comes to public safety, Kanawha County is truly blessed. We have the finest first responders and law enforcement agencies — not just in the state — but in the entire country. Every day, Kanawha County first responders save lives, be it responding to a heart attack or other medical emergency, an auto accident, or a natural or man-made disaster.
Please vote in the primary, and please support Kanawha County’s first responders by voting “yes” for the Safety Levy. Show your support for those who sacrifice their safety to keep you safe.