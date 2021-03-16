Our world has changed forever. A year ago, COVID-19 quickly spread across the United States, and West Virginians stood at attention with fear of the unknown.
Kanawha County’s first known case of COVID-19 was confirmed on March 20, 2020. In partnership with the city of Charleston, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, the Kanawha County Commission formed what is now known as the Kanawha Unified Health Command seven days prior to the detection of that first case. Kanawha Unified Health Command has been recognized nationally as a model for COVID-19 response.
Before we received that first positive case in Kanawha County, our emergency and medical professionals prepared for an unprecedented future. Our first responders, those who answer the call of duty in the most dangerous circumstances, not only risked their lives but those of their families with every call to service.
Kanawha-Charleston Health Officer Dr. Sherri Young, barely on the job for a few months, dove bravely into a mission that was not in her job description. She was joined by Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority Chief of Medical Services Monica Mason. Together, they led a multi-agency response that has set the standard across the state and country.
From early mass testing events to a vaccine distribution effort that has received well-deserved national recognition multiple times, Dr. Young and Chief Mason set the bar high and continually raised it. If history judges us by the difference we make in the lives of others, then surely our health care providers will be remembered as heroes.
We owe our lives to our doctors, nurses, health care technicians and every essential worker that kept our health care facilities running.
Our first responders family grew, bonded and became stronger over the past year. Our grocery store workers, public transit workers, postal workers and so many essential services in between kept our country running.
Our paramedics and EMTs transported our citizens and neighbors to the hospital, and they never turned their back on a critically ill patient. Our fire service, law enforcement officers and 911 dispatchers continuously risked their lives answering the call of duty, while banding together in an unprecedented effort to protect our medical professionals.
Our first responders’ sacrifice and their willingness to protect their neighbors reached a pinnacle of achievement that most can only aspire to meet.
Science prevailed, and our vaccines arrived. The West Virginia National Guard achieved the impossible, and our clinic volunteers dedicated countless hours to getting shots in the arms of our citizens. The light at the end of the tunnel now brightens.
The challenges we have experienced this past year as a community have been harsh. All have endured hopelessness, despair, fear and loss of loved ones.
This enemy is strong, but you have been stronger. We have made it through together. We have learned new ways of living together. And together, as we look forward to the hard-earned right to celebrate, we must also, with a renewed might, rededicate.
We can never forget those we have lost. May we live a better life for them.