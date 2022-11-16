Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Kent Leonhardt Agriculture Commissioner
Buy Now

Leonhardt

President Joe Biden recently announced his administration’s goal to eliminate hunger and reduce diet-related diseases by 2030.

His plan is based around five policy pillars: improve access to food; integrate nutrition and health; empower consumers to make healthy choices; support physical activity; and enhance nutrition and food security research.

Stories you might like

Kent A. Leonhardt is West Virginia's commissioner of agriculture.

Tags

Recommended for you