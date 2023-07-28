Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

As West Virginia commissioner of agriculture, my goal is to promote our 22,000-plus farms and agribusinesses. That includes working to increase West Virginia agritourism, agriculture education and help agribusinesses to grow.

To successfully facilitate these initiatives, I urge West Virginia’s congressional delegation to support the Affordable Connectivity Program, which is due to run out of money as soon as 2024 if Congress does not renew its funding. Many West Virginians who live in rural areas lack affordable access to the internet. The ACP will help rectify this, allowing our state to grow and prosper.

Stories you might like

Kent Leonhardt is the West Virginia commissioner of agriculture.

Tags

Recommended for you