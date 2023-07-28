As West Virginia commissioner of agriculture, my goal is to promote our 22,000-plus farms and agribusinesses. That includes working to increase West Virginia agritourism, agriculture education and help agribusinesses to grow.
To successfully facilitate these initiatives, I urge West Virginia’s congressional delegation to support the Affordable Connectivity Program, which is due to run out of money as soon as 2024 if Congress does not renew its funding. Many West Virginians who live in rural areas lack affordable access to the internet. The ACP will help rectify this, allowing our state to grow and prosper.
Initially enacted by President Donald Trump as the Emergency Broadband Benefit, the program eventually transitioned into the ACP. This program makes quality internet access affordable for lower-income households. It has already proven to be a massive success in West Virginia, with over 105,000 households enrolled in the program. Another 300,000 are eligible to enroll.
In addition to helping families connect to the internet, this program provides an incentive for internet service providers to build vital infrastructure in rural, unserved and underserved areas. These companies will not apply for grants to build infrastructure into areas if households in those communities cannot afford to connect to the service.
The benefits of this program for those living in rural areas, especially farmers, are enormous. Continued funding for the ACP will allow agritourism to grow, by providing affordable, quality internet coverage to farmers. They can better market themselves to potential tourists, broadening their customer base.
In terms of agricultural education, affordable internet access would give farmers and small-business owners in rural areas the capabilities to access new training resources once out of their reach. These same entrepreneurs can use the internet to post job openings, attracting a wider selection of highly skilled candidates.
I took my unique perspective as a farmer and small-business owner with me to the West Virginia Senate, where I represented one of the largest and most rural districts in the state. This perspective has continued to shape the decisions I’ve made as agriculture commissioner. I believe this program will provide substantial incentives for economic development in the Mountain State.
Improved broadband access is not just good for farmers, it’s good for everyone. Schoolchildren can access online learning resources. Telehealth services also depend on reliable, high-speed internet.
West Virginia will fall behind the rest of the country if we do not have adequate access to high-speed internet. The $1.2 billion in funding Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and others in Washington worked hard to secure for broadband expansion will make a big difference in our state.
The other piece of the puzzle is the Affordable Connectivity Program. I hope our congressional representatives continue their work to ensure this vital program is funded.
Kent Leonhardt is the West Virginia commissioner of agriculture.