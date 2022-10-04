Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Kent Leonhardt Agriculture Commissioner
Leonhardt

The Inflation Reduction Act is being touted as a big win for climate change, as it makes available hundreds of billions of dollars for renewable energy. These industries will have access to loan guarantee and financial assistance programs, making expansion viable in the United States. At the same time, it puts a burden on fossil fuels, disincentivizing the industry and expediting the move away from these energy sources.

This is a bad deal for West Virginia, but the unknown is how these policies will affect other industries, such as agriculture. As the second-largest exporter of agricultural products in the world, the United States, just as much as West Virginia, has a lot to lose under this deal.

Kent Leonhardt is the West Virginia commissioner of agriculture and a former Republican state senator.

