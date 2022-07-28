For years, the left has lobbed baseless accusations against conservatives, arguing that all we cared about was the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the elimination of abortion. They have claimed that our interest ends once a child is born, but these allegations could not be further from the truth.
Pro-life conservatives believe in loving them both — mom and baby. That is one of the many reasons shy we are advocating for paid family leave.
This is a pro-life issue. This is a pro-family issue. This is a conservative issue.
We find ourselves in the Dobbs Era, and it is time for conservatives to lead on one of the many facets that will not only limit abortions but provide American moms the time they need with their newborn. Paid family leave allows mothers to spend the first crucial weeks post-birth with their newborns while still earning an income and having their job protected for their return after leave.
Two of the motivations behind abortions in the United States are the fear that the prospective mother can’t afford a child and that, once the baby is born, the mother will lose her job. Without a source of income, the family’s subsistence could be under threat. Paid family leave gives women and their families the confidence that their income will not disappear post-birth.
In addition to the stability paid leave provides family finances, paid leave also substantially affects newborn health and development, which should be of great importance to conservatives.
With 64% of American households with children now relying on dual incomes, mothers have less ability to be with their baby in the crucial first weeks and months of life. Studies have shown that 10 weeks of paid maternal leave is directly associated with a 10% lower infant mortality rate.
Moreover, babies with mothers at home in the early stages of life are more likely to be breastfed, which positively affects infant brain development and health. Additionally, mothers with paid leave have the ability to attend regular doctor appointments for themselves and their babies, another important factor to improve maternal and infant health.
Recently, a small coalition of conservative leaders here in West Virginia participated in a Zoom call with the staff of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. The goal of the call was twofold: first to understand what is happening in Washington, D.C., concerning paid leave and for the senator’s team to see that there are conservatives looking for solutions on this issue.
Polling indicates that 65% of conservatives support paid family leave. These polls demonstrate that support for paid family leave crosses political ideology, gender and ethnicity lines. It appears to be a winning political issue for all — even among Republicans from very conservative states like West Virginia.
Paid family leave is a complex issue, and it will require innovative solutions and leadership. A national mandate is not the path we desire. However, using our tax code to benefit businesses and mothers is something that can and should be pursued.
As pro-life conservative Republican women, we call on our leaders at the federal and state levels to explore creative and fiscally conscious ways to implement forms of paid family leave.
Delegate Kayla Kessinger, R-Fayette, represents the 32nd District in the West Virginia House of Delegates.
Summer Barrett is a government relations consultant from the Eastern Panhandle.