For years, the left has lobbed baseless accusations against conservatives, arguing that all we cared about was the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the elimination of abortion. They have claimed that our interest ends once a child is born, but these allegations could not be further from the truth.

Pro-life conservatives believe in loving them both — mom and baby. That is one of the many reasons shy we are advocating for paid family leave.

Delegate Kayla Kessinger, R-Fayette, represents the 32nd District in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Summer Barrett is a government relations consultant from the Eastern Panhandle.

