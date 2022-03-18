Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., told participants at a conference in Houston last week that he is “very reluctant to go down the path of electric vehicles,” citing concerns over dependence on China’s supply chain.
This is just the latest in a long list of policies that have broad public support but can’t seem to get the nod from West Virginia’s high-profile man in Washington. It might seem like just an offhand statement at an energy conference, but it is indicative of a larger issue.
Manchin’s statement comes at a time when rising gasoline prices are in the news nonstop and straining the already stressed bank accounts of most Americans. But whether a person has a gas-powered or electric vehicle is not the issue. It’s that the higher price of gas is causing pain for so many people. While we might not be able to control global energy markets, we can pass policies that boost incomes and lower household costs for most Americans.
West Virginia, like most states, relies heavily on a low-wage workforce, many of whom just scrape by and have piles of unpaid bills on the kitchen counter. Our research shows that, by 2028, almost half of projected job openings in Ohio River Valley states will pay below $15 an hour. Meanwhile, Manchin voted against including a $15 minimum wage provision in a COVID-19 relief bill last year. What could help people navigate fluctuating gas prices more easily? Higher wages.
And it is not just raising wages that could help the hardworking people of this region. The Economic Policy Institute outlined 15 commendable policies to build worker power and boost job quality to support working families, reduce expenses and increase disposable income. These policies include universal health and child care, tuition-free college and apprenticeship programs, increased access to affordable public transportation and housing, lower utility bills through energy efficiency and customer-owned utilities and unrigging our economy that tends to redistribute income upward.
Many of these policies were part of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act, which was torpedoed by Manchin and others.
The pain at the gas pump and the grocery story is a symptom of the growing wealth and income inequality in our region and country over the past 40 years. If incomes grew at the same rate as the economy over the past four decades, a typical worker would make over $115,000, instead of around $50,000.
The shift from good-paying factory and mining jobs to lower-wage service and warehousing jobs in the Ohio Valley has meant both parents must work full-time for less money and spend less time with their kids. We’ve gone from Weirton Steel to Walmart. While elites care more about what’s happening on the stock market, most families are worried about rising prices at the supermarket.
If we want to put more money in the pockets of working families, the best solutions are at our fingertips in Congress. Whether it’s giving workers the power to collectively bargain for higher wages by passing the PRO Act or investing in energy efficiency that can lower heating and cooling bills. Over the longer run, we can build on the progress we’ve already made in increasing fuel efficiency standards that have resulted in billions in savings.
Today, the average new car gets over 25 miles per gallon, while trucks average 23 miles per gallon. Two decades ago, new cars averaged just 19 and trucks 16 miles per gallon. Federal investment in electric vehicles is a critical tool to further lower volatile commodity costs like gas for working families.
While we need to lower transportation costs, we must also address the central problem of low-wage jobs and lack of universal social benefits that leave so many families struggling to make ends meet. If workers were paid what they deserve, they wouldn’t have to pinch pennies at the gas pump just to survive.
There are plenty of solutions, now we just need the political will.