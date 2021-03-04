The Declaration of Independence sets forth ideals centered around the core concept of justice to "secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity,” inclusive of ensuring domestic tranquility and to promote the general welfare of its citizens.
However, the original intent inspired and embedded in these words excluded indigenous people and those held in the bonds of chattel slavery. Therein lies the paradox of American democracy. Many of the Founding Fathers owned slaves and did not choose to jeopardize profits from that lucrative enterprise.
Slaveocracy was the essential cause of the Civil War, which was followed by the period of Reconstruction, when the passage of the 13th Amendment (which ended chattel slavery except as punishment for a crime), the 14th Amendment (which guaranteed due process and equal protection of law), and the 15th Amendment (which gave Black men the right to vote) seemed to have progressively resolved the paradox of promises of the Constitution not applicable to all citizens. (Of course, the issue of women gaining them would be delayed for another 50 years.)
However, the post-Reconstruction era featured a reversal of fortune for the formerly enslaved with the rise of the Ku Klux Klan, Black Codes and the 1883 decision of the Supreme Court. The 1883 decision held that the Civil Rights Act of 1875 (which forbade discrimination in public accommodations) was unconstitutional, which cleared the way for acts of terrorism and intimidation against Black people by eliminating the protection of their rights – guaranteed to full citizens – by the federal government.
In response to the intensity of violence against African Americans in the climate of that which nurtured the evils of lynching and disfranchisement in the era of Jim Crow, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People was founded in 1909. Its formation was three years after the first public U.S. meeting of the Niagara Movement at the historically Black Storer College in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, which was led by W.E.B. Du Bois and hosted by J. R. Clifford, West Virginia’s first African American attorney.
Today, the NAACP is confronting the current climate of virulent racism with its recent lawsuit, which names Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and associates as defendants to be held accountable for the conspiracy that resulted on an attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
The NAACP has invoked the 1871 Ku Klux Klan Act to address the insurrection to prevent Congress from discharging its official duties to certify the electoral college votes for Joe Biden as President and Kamala Harris as Vice President to become the first female and person of Black and South Asian descent elected to the office.
After nearly 111 years, the NAACP continues to revive its original intent to address the current issues impacting the Black experience in America under the mantra “We Are Done Dying.” Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP declares, "This moment is calling America to do something different to move beyond the social construct of race and provide equal protection under the law for all its citizens."
The Charleston Branch of the NAACP embraces the charge we have to keep and invites others to join us to advance and magnify momentum for the mission.