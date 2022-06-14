June 15 marks the 10th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
As Christians and as citizens, we support providing permanent protection for those with DACA status. It is our honor and privilege to be residents of West Virginia and to serve the state as the bishop and bishop coadjutor of the Episcopal Diocese here. Our diocese and our nationwide body, the Episcopal Church, strongly support providing permanent protections for the young participants of the DACA program.
The more than 600,000 DACA participants throughout the country are our friends and neighbors. They have lived here for years and abided by our laws; they are not illegal immigrants and have been welcomed into the United States through the program. Participants regularly submit to background checks and residency requirements. They are hardworking, valued members of our society. They contribute to the well-being of our communities and can be found working in jobs that would otherwise go unfilled during the nationwide employee shortage. They contribute to our economy, shop in local stores and eat in local restaurants. They participate in community activities, attend church with us and seek to provide safety and security to their families — just like us.
Our support for DACA participants, however, goes beyond this. We support the effort to provide a permanent protection because our Christian faith commands us to do unto others as we would have them do unto us, especially when it comes to including those who are lost, threatened and forgotten.
From the Hebrew scriptures that cite the history of the migration of God’s people as descended from “a wandering Aramean” (Deuteronomy 26:5) to our Christian scriptures that see Jesus fleeing violence across the border as an infant (Matthew 2:13), our faith continues to show us the need to care for, respect and include new neighbors.
These neighbors of ours in the DACA program live daily with the threat of deportation by the only country they have called home. On the 10-year anniversary of DACA, now is the perfect time to provide protection and permanency to those who see this country as their home.
The broader issues surrounding immigration are difficult and deeply debated. We know there are concerns; however, the Dreamers in the DACA program are not one of them, and they should not be treated as illegal immigrants. Through the DACA process, they have proven themselves to be worthy of our love and protection. They have earned their place in our society and to walk among us.
It’s time for them to be respected and protected.