Medications are too expensive. As pharmacists, we hear every day about unsafe or extreme measures people are forced to take to afford their medications: skipping doses or skipping other bill payments, sharing prescriptions, and traveling to pharmacies outside the country, among other things. We are hopeful for a better future with meaningful solutions to this problem. Some may be underway. In the meantime, we’d like to share some helpful medication cost-saving strategies that some might not be aware of:
For people with Medicare insurance or without prescription insurance, if your household income is below 400% of the federal poverty level ($54,360 for an individual in 2022) and you take an expensive medication, you are likely to qualify for a manufacturer-sponsored patient assistance program. These programs pay the full cost of the medication for one year after qualifying, and you can re-apply every year. You can find a patient assistance program for your medication using online tools, such as rxassist.org, medicineassistancetool.org, or needymeds.org. Or, you can call the manufacturer of your medication directly to ask about their programs.
Applications usually require documentation of financial status (eg, a social security statement) and sometimes require documentation of medication expenses (which your pharmacy can provide). Your doctor’s office must also send in a prescription to the program. Navigating the application process can be time-consuming, but is worthwhile. There are also companies that can help you apply (e.g., Prescription Assistance 123, Prescription Bliss, Rx Helper), but they charge fees up to hundreds of dollars per year. Many doctor’s offices and pharmacies have staff members trained to help with the application process at no cost.
Another valuable resource for those with Medicare insurance is the West Virginia State Health Insurance Assistance Program. There are many Medicare prescription drug plans to choose from when you enroll each year. Each plan covers (pays any amount for) or prefers (pays a larger amount for) different medications. The price difference between a plan that prefers your medications and a plan that doesn’t can be several thousand dollars per year. Also, many plans change which medications they prefer each year, so a plan that covers or prefers your prescriptions one year may not the next. The Plan Finder at medicare.gov is a tool that can help. It gives you side-by-side cost comparisons for the Medicare plans available to you. With long medication lists and many plans available, however, the process can be overwhelming. The state insurance program (phone number 304-558-3317) offers free appointments with counselors who can meet with you every year and help you choose the plan which covers your medications best.
For people with commercial (non-government) insurance, copay cards can significantly lower the price of brand-name medications that don’t have generic equivalents. You can find and download copay cards on your medication’s website. Copay cards are free, but most do require you to “activate” the card by entering some information online or by calling a phone number. Copay cards often bring your medication’s copay down to a specified price (usually $5 to $25). However, they do usually have a maximum savings limit. So, if your copay is very high, then the card may not bring it down all the way to the advertised price. Most copay cards require annual renewal.
Speaking of insurance copays, they are not always set in stone. For any type of prescription insurance, it can be worthwhile to study the plan’s formulary, or drug list. This is the list of medications that your plan covers. It also assigns each medication to one of four or five “tiers.” Tier 1 medications have the lowest copays, and the price goes up with each tier. It often happens that people pay for a medication in a high tier when there is another medication of the same “class” (group of medications that work the same way) in a lower tier. If you bring a copy of your formulary to your pharmacist or other healthcare provider, they can help you check if there are any more affordable “formulary alternatives” for your medications.
Coupon cards (aka, discount or savings cards) can be helpful for anyone, regardless of insurance status. The West Virginia Rx Card, GoodRx, Optum Perks, SingleCare, ScriptSave WellRx, Blink Health and RxSaver are examples. These cards look like regular insurance cards, and you’ve likely seen stacks of them at your doctor’s offices or pharmacies. These cards have various ways of identifying the lowest available consumer prices. They can be used by people with or without insurance, but can’t be combined with insurance at the time of purchase and will be run through as a “cash” transaction. You will need to decide whether to use your regular insurance or the coupon/savings card at the pharmacy checkout counter, whichever is less expensive.
For those with insurance, using the coupon card may be seen as an “out of network” purchase and consequently not applied to your deductible. Not all pharmacies accept coupon cards, as they sometimes lose money on transactions where they do.
Some pharmacies, most famously the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs Company, sell medications at their wholesale price with a small markup to cover overhead fees and pharmacy services. This can bring lower prices and with greater transparency, but is limited to a select supply of generic medications (not most insulins and inhalers). The savings are often comparable to discounts from coupon cards.
Sometimes the high cost of medications may tempt you to shop for medications online. Be on the lookout for rogue or fraudulent online pharmacies that claim to sell medications at very low costs without requiring a valid prescription.
Unauthorized sources may sell counterfeit medications, which can be dangerous if they contain a different amount of active ingredient, a wrong active ingredient, other harmful ingredients or if they are stored in unsafe conditions. There are ways to check if an online pharmacy is an authorized source: you can call the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy or use their online license verification tool (https://www.wvbop.com/public/verify/index.asp), or you can look for a National Association of Boards of Pharmacy’s Verified Internet Pharmacy Practice Sites seal of approval on the website (https://nabp.pharmacy/programs/accreditations-inspections/digital-pharmacy/).
Pharmacists are some of the most accessible healthcare providers. You will most commonly find us in pharmacies, but we’re also in doctor’s offices, hospitals, community health clinics and even working for insurance companies. For example, many Medicare insurance plans cover services like Medication Therapy Management or Chronic Care Management, where you can speak with a pharmacist and ask questions about your medications. Regardless of where you find them, pharmacists are equipped with the knowledge and skills to help you navigate this challenging landscape and we’re here to help.