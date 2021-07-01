In January, my whole family was diagnosed with COVID-19: my husband, our three-year-old daughter, our five-month-old twins and me. My husband’s parents, who care for our kids while my husband and I work, also tested positive.
Suddenly, our world turned upside down. Not only were we terrified about everyone’s health, my husband and I also worried about taking time off from work to quarantine and recover.
If we had gotten COVID-19 just one month earlier, we could have used the two weeks of emergency coronavirus paid leave Congress wisely included in the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act. But because Congress let this essential benefit expire at the end of December, we couldn’t access the paid leave we needed.
That added a huge, unnecessary layer of stress to an already terrible situation. My husband and I were then faced with the fact that we would have to begin draining our leave bank, facing potential unpaid leave if we did not recover fast enough.
That first week, we were all very symptomatic and I used five sick days. By the end of the week, I was nervous about using up all my sick days I had banked just in the beginning of the year. So the next week, I worked remotely, even though we were all still sick. It was a nightmare. It definitely prolonged my recovery, and my husband’s, too, because I wasn’t able to help him care for our three little ones and keep a calm environment in the house.
The week after that, we both returned to work. We were no longer contagious, but we were exhausted and depleted. If we’d been able to access paid leave, we would have recovered much more quickly.
Sadly, it wasn’t the first time we had struggled without the paid leave we needed. Last July, when I had our twins, neither of us had paid parental leave. I had a high-risk pregnancy and drained most of my vacation and sick days going to doctors appointments. So when I actually gave birth, I had to take mostly unpaid leave.
We had done everything we could to save money while I was pregnant in anticipation of lost paychecks, but it was incredibly difficult. In the end, I returned to work just eight weeks after giving birth to twins via c-section. I couldn’t afford to stay home any longer.
It was stressful in every way -- physically, emotionally and financially. We lost our financial buffer, and my entire leave bank. I really wish we had paid family leave so I could have fully healed, and we could have had more time to bond with our babies and adjust to life with twin newborns before returning to work.
Unfortunately, I know stories like ours aren’t unique. Many workers in the United States don't have access to paid leave through their employers. This systemic problem hurts families, businesses, communities and our economy. That was true before the pandemic, and it’s even more important we address it now because lack of paid leave has made it harder to slow the spread of COVID-19.
It doesn’t have to be this way. In fact, the United States is one of the only developed nations without a federal paid leave policy. That needs to change. We all deserve to be able to take the time we need to recover from illness, care for a sick loved one or welcome a new child. I know firsthand that when we can’t, it just creates more problems down the road: lost savings, prolonged recovery, decreased productivity and more.
The good news is that President Biden recognizes this problem and included comprehensive paid family and medical leave in the American Families Plan. Now it’s up to Congress to act and ensure all workers can access this crucial protection.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., did the right thing when he supported the emergency paid leave in the Families First bill that helped many workers quarantine, care for loved ones with COVID-19 and cope with school and child care closures last year. Now, working moms like me are counting on him to stand up for us and champion a comprehensive, permanent federal policy that guarantees paid family and medical leave and paid sick days for all.
Passing a strong federal paid leave policy, along with other policies that support caregivers like universal child care and supports for disabled and aging adults, is essential if we are to have an equitable recovery. We must build the infrastructure we truly need, so West Virginia’s working families can thrive. I hope Congress and the Biden administration make passing paid leave a top priority, so no family has to face the impossible choices mine has faced over the past year.