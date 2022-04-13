When were you last threatened, kicked, punched, scratched, bitten, choked or assaulted in any other form while at work? For most people, the answer is never. For nurses, this unacceptable violence from patients and/or family is sometimes the daily routine.
In my first six months as a nurse, I was punched in the face for the first time in my life when trying to change soiled bed linens. Unfortunately, more experience didn’t correlate with less violence or verbal abuse. It was my third year in nursing when my wrist was almost snapped by a patient bursting out in anger because I was trying to give heparin to prevent blood clots. Unfortunately, these are only a few experiences and do not include the more prominent verbal abuse I’ve also received.
Physical violence and verbal abuse toward nurses has been a longstanding problem. Public health mandates restricting hospital visitation during the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the issue, further exposing the health care systems’ failure to adequately protect employees. The unconstrained violence and aggression can negatively affect a nurse’s psychological, emotional and physical health, thus leading to increased burnout and resignations. However, those committing acts of violence suffer greatest. Their healing suffers from an irreparably harmed nurse-patient relationship.
Nurse presence, when in safe nurse-patient ratios, correlates with high quality care and reduced morbidity and mortality. However, burnout and injuries from verbal abuse and workplace violence can lead to increased medical errors. And, the threat of criminal charges from medical errors, lack of organizational support and workplace trauma will further drive nurses away from direct patient care, even the profession, leading to increased workload on existing staff and higher risk for adverse patient and nurse outcomes. Therefore, consumers, nurses and organizational leaders must make a change to better protect employees and patients.
Despite the American Hospital Association reaffirming hospitals have already implemented policies and programs to address violence, violence in health care accounts for 75% of 25,000 workplace assaults reported annually. This is because violence and aggression have become normalized in health care. Many violent incidents are not documented because nurses believe it’s just part of the job. This presents a barrier to developing regulatory and legal actions that mitigate violence and aggression.
Nurses understand that hospitalization creates a period of uncertainty and heightened stress for patients and their families. This creates a dilemma when caring for violent or aggressive patients, because nurses recognize patient safety as the priority, often sacrificing their own. Additionally, nurses might be reluctant to report episodes of violence if a serious injury hasn’t occurred or a patient is not of sound mind. The dilemma elicits variable emotions and the toll on the nurse compounds — making leaving the profession the only path to save themselves.
Nurses want safety for patients and themselves. Hospitals want to avoid spending millions of dollars per year to replace nurses — an amount that could be saved if laws were established to better protect nurses. Communities, nurses, organizations and legislators need to come together and examine this issue closely to create a viable solution. Patients and families need to recognize their role in the problem.
Health care organizations need to better protect their employees by establishing mass notification systems, ensuring appropriate nurse-patient ratios, and providing anonymous reporting systems, support programs, and deescalation education. Nurses need to speak up and report violent incidents, so organizations can access root causes and develop more practical interventions for patients exhibiting increased risk for violence.
While I’m grateful that Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, introduced House Bill 4610, the Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act, in the recent legislative session, it is not enough. It is unfathomable that our legislators in the medical and nursing field did not ensure that this bill advanced.
Nurses, demand that your representatives enforce safety standards and hold aggressors accountable for their actions in congruence with American Nurse Association standards.