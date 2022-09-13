It’s a storm that’s been brewing for years. Policymakers have been warned for over a decade that all the statistics predicted the number of new teacher graduates would not be sufficient to fill the vacancies resulting from projected retirements. As retirements started to trickle in, our school systems began experiencing shortages in content areas. However, that was just the tip of the iceberg.
Fast forward a few more years, and retirements have multiplied. A barrage of attacks on public education and the demonization of teachers, curriculum and even the books they assign students to read have pushed many educators to leave the profession entirely. These factors, when coupled with teaching amid a global pandemic, have escalated the number of teaching vacancies to a crisis level.
So, what does this crisis look like in our schools? It looks like 1,500 vacancies in West Virginia that can’t be filled in numerous content areas, leaving students without certified teachers in math, science, special education and other subjects. Most days, there are not enough substitute teachers to cover classes for absent teachers, forcing many schools to “pre-assign” or disburse students to other classrooms for supervision. Pre-assignment leaves the student without instruction for the day and gives the receiving teacher the extra responsibility of additional students in their classroom.
Additionally, teachers are frequently being asked to give up planning periods to cover classes, again doing a disservice to both students and educators. In a nutshell, it means teachers are being asked to do more with less resources, inhibiting their ability to provide the best education possible to West Virginia’s children.
So how do we make the teaching profession attractive again? The efforts to address the teacher shortage have mostly revolved around lowering standards for the profession, rather than long-term strategies to elevate it. State leaders have implemented programs to allow accelerated paths for non-certified college graduates to become teachers and have even instituted a fast track for high school students to get a jump on becoming teachers. But it’s not enough. We are well past the point of band-aids to stop the hemorrhaging of teachers from the profession.
It’s time to implement serious measures to attract and retain certified educators.
First and foremost, if our state doesn’t pay education employees at the same level or more than the states that surround West Virginia, we may as well pack their bags for them. Many teachers won’t even need to relocate; they’ll need only to lengthen their commute by 30 minutes or so per day to a border state to increase their salary by as much as $10,000. Furthermore, with the private sector paying top wages to compete for employees to fill their own job openings, state leaders must immediately put forth a meaningful and multi-year salary increase to prevent private employees from luring away our degreed professionals. Included in a meaningful compensation package is quality, affordable health care. It’s beyond time to find a dedicated revenue stream to fully fund PEIA and provide consistent, reliable health insurance coverage to West Virginia’s public employees.
While it’s a critical component, compensation alone can’t cure the teacher shortage. More than almost any other profession, teachers have been caught in the middle of all that ails our society in general. Teachers and service personnel are bearing the brunt of the tough task of catching children up on the social, emotional and educational gaps suffered during the pandemic. Educators are being used as pawns in the culture wars. The history they teach or the books they use in class are being attacked and twisted for use as ammunition for a political agenda. Our parents and our communities need to reject this false rhetoric and push back to demand respect for our educators and have trust and confidence in their expertise, professional autonomy and extensive training. If society doesn’t value and support our teachers, they simply won’t remain in the profession.
In West Virginia, we pride ourselves on the values of caring for our community, respecting others, and lifting our fellow mountaineers up when they are down. If we want to address the teacher shortage crisis, we must practice, not just preach, these core Appalachian values to attract and retain certified teachers.
Kristie Skidmore serves on the executive board for the American Federation of Teachers of West Virginia, is president of AFT-Randolph and is a classroom teacher at Coalton Elementary School.