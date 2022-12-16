Everyone is familiar with the child care crisis. It is a nationwide issue, and West Virginia has been no exception to the burden of unavailable, unaffordable child care.
Families are choosing between essential items — like gas and groceries — or child care. Many are taking on credit card debt to afford care. Others are choosing to leave the workforce, because one month of child care costs more than their monthly salary. This choice comes at an even greater cost: The state itself loses significant economic revenue as parents exit the workforce en masse.
Unfortunately, the child care crisis just went from bad to worse.
On Nov. 1, parents across the state lost a child care subsidy that was offered to essential workers since the start of the COVID pandemic. Many of the folks benefiting from this relief funding are child care staff themselves, who often make low wages in spite of the vital role they serve in our communities.
More than 200 West Virginia child care providers responded to a recent survey regarding the effect of their teachers losing this support. Their concern? Child care staff who received the essential worker subsidy for their own children’s care will choose — or, rather, be forced — to leave the classroom.
In fact, 87 survey respondents reported that they would likely lose one or more employees when those employees stop receiving the child care subsidy. A director in Harrison County said his center might have to shut down completely, affecting more than 450 children.
In West Virginia, the median hourly wage for a child care worker is $12, which is just under $480 per week. The average annual cost of child care is $7,735 or about $300 per week per child. When a child care worker has two or three children of her own who also need to be cared for while she is teaching, her weekly child care bill could easily be more than $600. If this is the case, she might decide that it makes more sense for her financially to stay home with her own children.
When quality educators leave the profession because they cannot afford to stay, we all lose.
According to self-reported data from the same survey mentioned above, an estimated 1,080 to 3,144 child care spots in West Virginia could vanish if classrooms and child care businesses are forced to close because of a lack of available teaching staff. This means that parents will have to scramble to find alternative care — often at the sacrifice of quality — or also be forced to decide whether they themselves can afford to work.
As they face the rising costs associated with record-breaking inflation, hardworking West Virginia families cannot wait. We need to guarantee that child care staff are able to continue teaching. We must use the American Rescue Plan funding that is still available to extend the essential worker child care subsidy for at least 90 days. Ultimately, child care workers should be eligible for subsidies for their own children, allowing them and parents of all professions to remain part of West Virginia’s workforce in the long-term.
Kristy Ritz is the executive director of the West Virginia Association for Young Children.