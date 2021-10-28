I’ll never forget hearing the news.
In August 2011, I was a 15-year-old girl doing 15-year-old-girl things, dreaming 15-year-old-girl dreams. Then, my life changed forever.
My father, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kirk Owen, was serving in Paktia Province, Afghanistan, when insurgents attacked his vehicle with an improvised explosive device — a homemade bomb. My dad was sitting in the front seat and was killed. He knew the high risks of this particular mission. He took those risks upon himself, rather than expose those in his unit to an extra degree of danger.
The sorrow that overwhelmed me that day still lingers, and it always will. But there is also pride lodged next to the pain in my heart. As a Gold Star daughter, I know the sacrifice my dad made on behalf of the most special country in the world was not in vain.
I’m not the only one who feels this way. In my experience, the vast majority of surviving families know that their sacrifices were worth it. That is the price of freedom. Thousands of service members and veterans from all over the country, including West Virginia, who have answered the call of duty for two decades now, stand proud of their service, and rightfully so. They have been willing to fight, and die, for our liberties.
In August, an ISIS suicide bomber took the lives of 13 service members bravely guarding the perimeter at Kabul International Airport. Even amid the chaos and danger of the evacuation, they were determined to see their mission through to the end — no matter the cost. Such valor is an eternal credit to our country, and a statement of our military’s dedication to complete their mission. No matter how you think the operation was handled, their deaths were no waste of life.
America must continue to remember these heroic pursuits that our service members undertook for two decades. The Global War on Terrorism has defined the world in the 21st century. Americans who were too young to remember 9/11 — and even those that can — must be reminded of the valiant sacrifices made for freedom in response to the worst attacks to ever take place on American soil. They must remember heroes like my dad. They must know that his sacrifice — and countless others like it — was made on their behalf.
When my husband and I first moved to West Virginia from my home state of Oklahoma, one of the first things we noticed was highway signs recognizing and honoring Gold Star families. It immediately made me feel at home. I’ve come to recognize this innate sense of honor and recognition of those who have served and sacrificed for this country as an integral part of what it means to be a West Virginian.
One of the best ways Americans can honor West Virginians who served in the Global War on Terrorism is by building a memorial in the National Reserve section of the National Mall in Washington, D.C. — the same space where our heroes from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War are honored. They who served so bravely in this century deserve a place alongside the heroes of the past.
Crucially, a memorial to all those who served and sacrificed in the Global War on Terrorism also will be more than just a history lesson. It will be a hallowed place for loved ones of those killed and wounded to remember, reflect and heal. And they will be able to do it beside their fellow Americans. Veterans and their families who have dealt with severe injuries, post-traumatic stress, and emotional distress will be well-served by a solemn ground where they can come together to find healing amidst their grief.
Currently, the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Location Act — which will authorize construction in the National Reserve — is pending in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. Congress should act quickly to pass this critical legislation. Each day that goes by without progress increases the prospect that this chapter of our country’s history slips quietly into the past, with no monument to patriotically document how America rose to the challenge to vanquish terrorism everywhere.
Indeed, there’s no better time than now. Last month, Americans commemorated the 20th anniversary of 9/11. They no doubt experienced a flood of emotions surrounding that day and the years that followed. That remembrance shouldn’t be fleeting. What we fought for — and those who fought for it — should have a permanent place in our hearts. If we dedicate a sanctuary for our heroes in a place of honor in our nation’s capital, those who perished for freedom will live on. And their families will be eternally grateful.