When my grandfather came home to Panther, in McDowell County, from fighting in the Pacific during World War II, he already knew what his next job was going to be: coal mining.
There were no other options back then, so he did what everyone else did. He got married, had a family and descended into the darkness to dig coal. With coal dust coating his lungs and buried into his skin so deep that it would never wash clean no matter how hard he tried, through the sweat of his brow, he helped power a nation. He was a veteran, a patriot and a coal miner.
As a child, I would beg him to show me his medals and tell me stories of his service. I was dazzled by the way he would describe a world so far from my own imagination. I could see the suffering he had experienced through the green on his face where he still had shrapnel under his skin. My grandfather was my inspiration, so when it came time for me to choose my life path, I knew I wanted to serve my country, just as he had. What I didn’t expect, like so many other veterans in West Virginia at the time, were the hardships I would face once my time in service was over.
When you’re in the military, you always have a paycheck and you always have health care. But, once you return to the civilian world, things can be a lot more difficult. Even with all the experience and technical skills I had acquired during my time in service, I could not find a job that could support my children and me.
Sometimes, the best job I could find would be minimum wage, working retail or in a call center. I was forced to live with my mother, because I couldn’t afford to pay rent and utilities. I barely made enough to provide the basic needs for my children and me. Unfortunately, this is the reality for a majority of veterans in West Virginia — they return from risking their lives for this country only to find little support or opportunities and end up barely scraping by.
West Virginia has been the heart of America’s energy industry for a long time. Historically, that has meant hard work and good pay but, recently, fewer and fewer of those jobs are available. Many of my family and friends who used to work in the coal mines are in the same situation as military vets. They’re extremely intelligent, skilled, hardworking people unable to find good-paying work or make ends meet. If you were to go out and ask someone random person on the street what is the one thing West Virginia needs, I can almost guarantee you that answer will always be good jobs.
Now, for the first time, West Virginians have the opportunity to feel the pride of being an energy industry leader and find good-paying, stable jobs in renewable energy. If we invest in job retraining programs for veterans and former coal mine workers now, renewable energy and electric vehicle jobs can support us and our families for generations to come. West Virginia can once again become the leader of energy in this country, as we as a nation put a stop to our dependence on foreign energy.
West Virginia is open for business for clean energy. Through innovation and industry in solar, wind and grid-level energy storage, companies would be remiss to not see the opportunity that is available through manufacturing right here in our great state.
To secure our future, we need the $550 billion in climate provisions in the reconciliation bill. Once this is passed, we can move forward to a more prosperous, healthy and secure future. Only then can the great people of West by God Virginia, lift their heads with pride once more and be the energy leaders of the country they hold so dear.