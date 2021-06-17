The For the People Act represents a transformative vision for American democracy. For far too long, voter suppression has been a shameful reality in our country and our elected representatives in Congress should support voting rights on a bipartisan basis, along with any meaningful voter rights protections. It just shows how out of touch our representatives are with their constituents.
I would encourage Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., not to make the same mistake as his Republican colleagues through their obstruction of the constitutional right to equality for all.
The For the People Act would protect the freedom to vote, ban partisan gerrymandering, stop the wealthy and corporate interests from buying elections, ensure early voting and give notice of polling place changes, safeguard the right to vote by mail, combat voter purging, prohibit deceptive practices and voter intimidation, and implement basic transparency rules so we know how our candidates’ campaigns are funded. These are popular reforms across the general public, supported by a majority of West Virginians, including a majority of Trump voters.
As an American, I support the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Achievement Act, which would restore a critical section of the Voting Rights Act that was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2013.
There’s a cost to us all if Congress doesn’t act. Legislatures in Georgia, Texas, Florida and many other states around the country are taking party-line votes to pass the worst restrictions on our rights to vote since Jim Crow.
Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress sit back, let the states do their dirty work, and then obstruct federal bills like the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Achievement Act that would actually do something to improve voting access to all voters.
In an op-ed published earlier this month, Manchin laid out his case for why he’s opposing the For the People Act. It was all about arcane Senate procedure, and not about the substance of the threat we face. West Virginians expect our leaders to get things done, not give excuses for why they can’t. As my military counterparts would say, the effective range of an excuse is zero meters.
This is disappointing, especially since Joe Manchin co-sponsored the bill in the previous Congress, so we know that he knows how critical it is.
Manchin has changed his mind before. Does anyone remember his last-minute support for the COVID-19 relief bill this year? He needs to change his mind on this bill, too, because his inaction is only empowering obstructionists like Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., when he should be listening to his own constituents instead. Manchin’s inaction could well cost us our democracy.