A torrential thunderstorm swept through the Kanawha Valley last Sunday evening, dropping several inches of rain in a few short hours on the county's eastern end. We woke Monday morning to find hundreds of homes flooded from Campbells Creek to Smithers, a collapsed bridge in Happy Town, and damages to little league fields and picnic shelters at Point Lick Park.

I was reminded of the tragic 2016 Elk River flood. Thankfully, no lives were lost due to this storm. Still, a significant cleanup effort lay ahead.

Lance Wheeler is a member of the Kanawha County Commission.

