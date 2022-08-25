A torrential thunderstorm swept through the Kanawha Valley last Sunday evening, dropping several inches of rain in a few short hours on the county's eastern end. We woke Monday morning to find hundreds of homes flooded from Campbells Creek to Smithers, a collapsed bridge in Happy Town, and damages to little league fields and picnic shelters at Point Lick Park.
I was reminded of the tragic 2016 Elk River flood. Thankfully, no lives were lost due to this storm. Still, a significant cleanup effort lay ahead.
During these times of adversity, West Virginians and Kanawha Countians show their worth. First responders, County and State employees, volunteer organizations, businesses – and most importantly, the residents and their neighbors -- rolled up their sleeves and got to work.
The volunteer fire departments did what they do best, selflessly serving the community. It started with more than 25 water rescues early Monday morning and continued as Malden, and Cedar Grove VFDs have become hubs for accepting donations and distributing cleaning supplies. We owe every Kanawha County volunteer firefighter a world of thanks.
The United Way, Mountaineer Food Bank, Chick-fil-a, Bowles Boys BBQ, Dairy Winkle and others have stepped up, ensuring flood victims would not have to worry about their next meal. Mary Ingles Elementary opened its doors, becoming a community hub for flood relief supplies. Private businesses, like Tyler Trucking, brought equipment into the area to assist residents with the cleanup,
There are countless other stories of heroism, generosity, and kindness. I wish I could mention each by name.
The Kanawha County Commission's Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management began our flood debris pickup program two days after the storm. As of Tuesday, August 23rd, 304 tons of flood debris had been picked up from more than 350 residences along Campbell's Creek, Hughes Creek, Kelley's Creek, Rutledge Road, and other areas on the eastern end. It has been a non-stop effort by the residents, county and state officials and volunteers.
The day after we started our flood pickup program, the Kanawha County Commission requested cleanup assistance from the National Guard. Within moments the Guard responded to that request. And this week, Gov. Jim Justice visited the flooded communities. Governor Justice understands firsthand how a flood can devastate a community. He correctly pointed out that flood "debris" is often a resident's prized possessions and memories.
We must learn from this event to prepare better for the next one. Keeping our streams and creeks free of debris is crucial to flooding prevention. In my two years on the county commission, I have prioritized our Countywide Cleanups. We have three cleanups scheduled this fall: Sissonville (Sept. 17), Cabin Creek (Oct. 1), and South Charleston (Oct. 15). We accept any residential debris, appliances, and tires for free. I encourage everyone in Kanawha County to participate. Call the Kanawha County Planning and Development office at 304-357-0570 for more info.
Often emergencies can bring out the best in us – it shows what can be accomplished when we set politics aside and government works for the people. I'm proud of our flood cleanup effort, I'm proud of our residents, and I'm proud to be your Kanawha County Commissioner.
Lance Wheeler is a member of the Kanawha County Commission.