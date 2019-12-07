Larry L. Rowe: Young Booker T. Washington's years in Malden

Editor’s note: This is the fifth piece in a series by Larry L. Rowe on the history of slavery and the salt industry in the Kanawha Valley before the Civil War, and Booker T. Washington’s boyhood heroes after the war.
Young Booker T. Washington’s story is about his freed heroes, led by his family and their friends in their church, the African Zion Baptist Church, organized by slaves in the Ruffner slave quarters. His pastor, Lewis Rice, and his first teacher, William Davis, were leaders Booker saw helping his family and their friends climb up from slavery. They were the role models for his career of national leadership.
Their church was founded by slaves for slaves in 1852, some nine years before the Civil War. In 1863, it was formally organized as a black Baptist church, the first in western Virginia. It was independent of all white control and was aptly named for their pride in African heritage and their covenant with God set out in scripture about the Israelites duty-bound to form a “royal priesthood” and build a “holy nation.”
They started on their covenant by establishing the state’s second school for freed people, meeting day and night, for adults and children. Their covenant was fulfilled many times creating a legacy of local, state and national black leaders before and during the modern Civil Rights era.
Booker’s parents, Jane and Washington Ferguson, were leaders in the church for the integration of housing in Malden. It was a white town about a mile east of the Ruffner slave quarters. Four years after slavery ended, they were the first to purchase a home in direct defiance of an order by a secret band of night riders who proclaimed that blacks could not live in Malden.
In 1869, Washington Ferguson accepted a five-year, $500 mortgage. Six weeks later, a very violent race riot broke out nearby. In the melee, Lewis Ruffner was knocked unconscious. He had to live the rest of his years using two canes to walk.
The Fergusons courageously stayed in their new home, paying the mortgage with wages from Booker, his brother, John, and their parents.
Race tensions two months after the riot led to the savage beating of a black man in Malden. The next month, the governor was asked by county officials to help stop blacks from being stoned and shot at on the streets of Malden. They also asked the governor not to make their request public, since secret society members were widely supported in the community.
The Fergusons survived in their Malden home. Their home ownership marked the beginning of middle class status for African Americans in West Virginia, and for the South through the leadership of Booker T. Washington and his gospel for the American Dream.
Jane Ferguson was ambitious for her children, and she was likely the parent who pushed for the family to purchase a home in Malden. In 1922, young Booker’s mother was remembered by children in the Ruffner family to be an intelligent and “clever” woman. Her purpose in integrating the town was to show everyone that they and their freed friends deserved equality as well as freedom. It took her family away from their friends in the former Ruffner slave quarters and the protection they had there from marauding night riders. Their home was well away from their work, school and church.
Jane Ferguson was used to adversity. In August 1865, soon after the war, she courageously brought her three young children from south of Roanoke to Malden, more than 225 miles of difficult terrain in a difficult time. She began working for the Ruffners as a chambermaid, and then as their cook.
Her husband had worked in the Ruffner salt factory and coal mines since he had emancipated himself in Confederate Virginia in 1864. He had been a leased slave in Malden before the war. His work ethic was respected. He likely secured his wife’s employment, and she would have had little Booker live with the Ruffners as a house and garden worker soon after their arrival.
The Ruffners were good people, and Jane Ferguson knew her bright son would benefit from what he would learn in their home. As young Booker matured, he showed talent, character and an unusually strong work ethic. The Ruffners could see in young Booker the potential for outstanding success. He enjoyed a warm relationship with Viola Ruffner. She delighted in his talents and dedication to duty. For her, young Booker, like a favorite grandchild, could do no wrong.
The Ferguson and Ruffner families were pioneer stock, both equal to the tasks of turning the wilderness of their times and the uncertainty of their lives into a new social order. Before the war, the Ruffners were industrial pioneers in the wilderness of the American frontier. They applied their talents in engineering, religion and public service to build an industry, a town and a new state exploiting the hard labor of enslaved families.
The Ferguson family and their friends were modern social pioneers. Their wilderness was racial prejudice, fed by suspicion, fear and violence and a society that claimed inferiority for their race and their personhood. They had to demand new core social values in a society in which they were citizens, but were known as subservient slaves.
Most all social interactions were complicated. Appropriate and predictable interactions had to be established. New sets of interactions were required for how and when to communicate, how to address and be addressed with first or last names, and where and with whom to work, live, worship and play. Lewis and Viola Ruffner grew to respect the long-suffering and determined members of Booker’s family and other members of the African Zion Baptist Church. Many of them lived in the Ruffner slave quarters and had been held in slavery by the Ruffners.
Young Booker was only 13 years old when his family purchased the home in Malden. He saw his family endure fear and violence, but, like Rosa Parks staying in her bus seat a century later, his family stayed in their home, and became leaders by the example of their self-determination, courage and good citizenship. His family’s start of a movement to build a black middle class impressed upon young Booker how the lives of all freed people could be improved with education and fair opportunity to work.
What he observed launched his career and his gospel for the American Dream.
Indeed, Booker T. Washington embodied the American Dream, and he fought against any limiting exception applied to any American for any reason. The idea of white superiority was his archenemy. It created a clear, overwhelming racist exception for African Americans, and he dedicated his life to fighting that racist idea.