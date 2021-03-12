The beginning of March signaled a wave of reflection for me. March 2021 means the COVID-19 pandemic has been present in our lives for a full year.
Looking back, I think of the challenges, the heartache and the altered state of reality. I think of the economic and educational impact on families. I think of the heroism and dedication of front-line health care professionals whose work throughout the past year was nothing short of remarkable.
As the leader of a company caring for our aging neighbors, I have been blessed to witness the work of health care teams firsthand. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, they demonstrated courage and resilience to manage and overcome some of the most challenging days spent selflessly serving others. I also experienced this heroism firsthand of the women and men who took such great care of me during a hospital stay last year.
American actor and activist, Christopher Reeve once said, “A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure, in spite of overwhelming obstacles.” I can unequivocally say that front-line health care professionals — all roles required to care for patients — deserve the title of “heroes.”
No role in health care is more important than another. They have put their lives at risk to serve and protect others. They have worked together to make patients, families and fellow team members feel safe and supported.
They worked long hours, while wearing personal protective equipment and tracking near-daily guidelines and restrictions. They spent time away from their families to step in and fill the void of families and loved ones for their patients. They have experienced enormous personal grief.
To our front-line health care professionals: Thank you.
Thank you, for serving as the guardians of patient health and safety while demonstrating calm, empathy and optimism. Thank you, for going above and beyond during some of the most challenging days of your career. Because of your work, we have emerged smarter, stronger and more prepared. Because of you, we have made it to the other side of this pandemic.
I offer each and every one of you love, respect and appreciation. I am humbled and proud to work alongside you and will continue to honor your service and sacrifice.