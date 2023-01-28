Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The debate over cuts to state personal income tax revenue was intense in the House of Delegates, where an amendment to Gov. Jim Justice’s plan that would’ve helped a majority of West Virginians was presented by with support of Democrat members. The amendment was rejected by the supermajority of Republicans in the House, in favor of the governor’s plan which was sent on to the state Senate.

Some Senate leaders have said they will not take up the governor’s income tax cuts, offering instead a plan for deep tax cuts for businesses.

Delegate Larry L. Rowe, D-Kanawha, represents District 52 in the West Virginia House of Delegates. He authored a rejected amendment to the Gov. Jim Justice’s income tax cut plan.

