The debate over cuts to state personal income tax revenue was intense in the House of Delegates, where an amendment to Gov. Jim Justice’s plan that would’ve helped a majority of West Virginians was presented by with support of Democrat members. The amendment was rejected by the supermajority of Republicans in the House, in favor of the governor’s plan which was sent on to the state Senate.
Some Senate leaders have said they will not take up the governor’s income tax cuts, offering instead a plan for deep tax cuts for businesses.
The governor’s plan would reduce all income taxes by 50% across the board over a period of three years, giving high income taxpayers huge tax savings while low-income taxpayers are left to bear more of the burden to pay for needed state government services like schools, health care and roads. Under the Democrat plan, taxes would be reduced to zero for all taxpayers reporting incomes of $80,000 or less. That would benefit 72% of West Virginians. The tax savings on incomes of $80,000 would be $4,075, whereas the savings for that same group under the governor’s plan is half that amount at about $2,037.
Gov. Justice’s plan gives big cuts for high-income taxpayers while the Democrat plan would leave in place the current 6.5% tax on all incomes above $80,000. Democrats introduced the amendment to make the governor’s major tax reductions more fair for more taxpayers, pointing out the governor’s plan is too little for too few of West Virginians.
The governor’s plan cuts $1.4 billion, or about 20% to 25%, of all state tax revenues. Such deep cuts spell trouble in future budgets when current surpluses from coal and gas severance taxes go away.
The governor’s plan would reduce the current tax on high income taxpayers from 6.5% to 3.25%, creating huge tax reductions in the upper income brackets.
Likewise, for incomes of $60,000, the governor’s plan would save the taxpayer about $1,387 instead of $2,775 under the Democrat plan. For incomes of $40,000, which would include many retirees, the governor’s plan would save taxpayers only $787, whereas the Democrat plan would save those taxpayers $1,575. For $20,000 incomes, the governor’s plan would continue a very unfair tax of $350, whereas, again, these taxpayers would pay no tax like other regular taxpayers under the Democrat plan. Even taxpayers reporting $10,000 in income would continue to pay a tax under the Governor’s plan in the sum of $150 whereas under the Democrat plan they would pay no tax and realize a savings of about $300.
On the upper brackets for higher income, the tax savings are staggering. A taxpayer with $1 million reported income would receive a $32,500 tax savings every year. Unbelievably, $2 million incomes would save $65,000 while someone making $80,000 a year would have to pay a tax of about $2,040. That means it costs regular taxpayers $2,040 to give a $2 million taxpayer a savings of $65,000. This is not fair.
Tax savings under the Democrat-offered amendment are very substantial and would be spent by taxpayers in their local communities, increasing sales taxes and benefitting local businesses with about $1.5 billion available statewide. In contrast, the governor’s plan would provide some 25% of taxpayers in high income brackets funds that are more likely to be added to out-of-state stock portfolios than used for direct purchases in their communities. A savings of $65,000 on $2 million of income simply will not be spent year after year in local businesses.
Regular taxpayers who shoulder the burden of state services deserve to be treated fairly in any major tax reduction, especially when those taxpayers will be the ones called upon to pay new taxes to support government services and infrastructure.
A 25% revenue reduction is historic under either tax plan, and either plan with deep revenue cuts may then create a very ugly situation of deep, historic shortfalls in government services like what happened in the infamous Kansas “over the rainbow,” deep tax cut plan where it was claimed that huge tax cuts would boom the economy and fully replace the lost revenue. Revenue was not replaced and the politicians who supported those huge tax cuts were discredited.
It’s always a refreshing moment for legislators to cut taxes and run barefoot through daisy filled meadows. But with 25% less government revenues it can become a horror of cuts to necessary services and new tax increases to pay for them.