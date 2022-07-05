Imagine if the federal government required you to be civil at all times. Say something that a bureaucrat decides is outside their subjective view of civility, and you could be investigated and punished.
It sounds dystopian, but it’s exactly what college policies in West Virginia and around the country have the potential to do. They strip students of their constitutional rights while devising their own speech restrictions.
Here in West Virginia, 12 public colleges cooked up more than 60 rules that restrict student expression, according to a recent report from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, where I work. Another five private colleges, which aren’t beholden to the First Amendment but promise their students free expression, implemented 27 more.
Many of these regulations are wrapped up in innocuous-sounding speech codes to fight harassment. Colleges have a legal — and moral — obligation to respond to harassment on their campuses. But harassment has a legal definition for a reason.
When schools maintain policies with a broader definition of harassment than that legal definition, or list examples deemed harassment across the board, like “attitudes of condescension” at West Virginia Wesleyan College or an unwanted request for a date at Glenville State University, students can be punished over protected speech.
Even today, eight students at American University, in Washington, D.C., are under investigation after a conservative student claimed they harassed him on a group chat about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. And because American maintains a policy that restricts free expression not rising to the level of harassment, those students’ voices and futures could be at risk.
In our research with West Virginia’s Cardinal Institute and the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal, we found other concerning regulations that claim to promote civility but, in practice, promote censorship. There’s no asterisk next to the First Amendment demanding civility. Nor should there be. And while aspirational goals to encourage civility are laudable, Orwellian demands to police speech are not. It shouldn’t be up to an administrator to decide whether someone deserves an official sanction, investigation or expulsion for failing to be adequately polite. Colleges don’t need to play the role of cotillion coach — they need to encourage students to debate and think critically.
Free speech can be intense. It means that we as human beings get to grapple with huge societal questions, rather than predetermined answers be dictated to us from those in power. That it can stray from the bounds of civility is a small price to pay for our own self-determination as individuals.
Unlike other colleges that have as many as 13 unconstitutional policies, West Virginia University has only one. Today, WVU has an opportunity to become the first college in the state with my organization’s highest “green light” rating for free speech. It just needs to recognize that civility is encouraged, but not required in all expression. If it would free its students from government-mandated civility, it would be an example for other colleges in the state.
But most administrators aren’t listening — not to us and not to the Constitution. Now they must listen to “we the people.”
West Virginians must demand that their colleges promote a culture of free expression and that students’ rights be based on the fundamentals of free speech, not administrators with no accountability to the people.
My organization is standing by to help all of these colleges craft policies that respect student speech while maintaining campuses free of harassment. It’s what we did in North Carolina with the Martin Center a decade ago — taking a state with zero “green light” colleges to the state with the most in the nation. Today, over 230,000 students in North Carolina attend colleges that respect student free speech in their written policies. It can be done, and it should be done right here in West Virginia.
Leaders must stop acting like free speech is a hindrance to educating students — it should be a guide. But the people must show them the way. Demand that West Virginia’s colleges and universities stop restricting our individual rights.
Until then, Mountaineers are always free — unless they step foot on a college campus.