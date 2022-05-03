How many K-12 schools in West Virginia provide a quality education? One way to answer that question is to find out how each county’s schools ranked statewide and then how each school ranks in the top-rated counties.
However, that does not really tell us very much, because, on average, West Virginia ranks in the bottom of the United States, sometimes ahead of only Mississippi, in terms of education scores.
For another way to rate education, consider the following quote from “Generation Sleepless,” by Heather Turgeon and Julie Wright: Students should “Eat breakfast at lunch tables outside, or have class discussions or writing exercises outside, especially in the first half of the day, whenever possible.”
So how much time do students at your local school spend outdoors? Probably not very much, if it is a basketball or tennis court with concrete floor and no wind protection. If the court is open to the morning and mid-day sun it will warm up. However, if a cold fall or winter wind blows from the north or west, the warmth will be short-lived.
If the concrete floor is insulated from the ground, it will heat up faster. A dark concrete will heat up faster than white concrete. If exposure to sunlight, insulation from the ground and wind protection from north and west cold winds are combined, it becomes a warm courtyard. A properly built warm courtyard can be as warm as Disney in Florida.
So, when will students in West Virginia be able to use warm courtyards and have sufficient daylight in their classrooms? At least two changes need to occur. Voters need to put candidates on school boards that are more educated about the needs of students. And the governor must appoint people to the West Virginia Board of Education who are better informed about students’ needs. Until then, West Virginia will remain near last in education, and near first in substance abuse and other health problems that are fed by disrupted wake-sleep cycles and lack of sunlight.
Some might dismiss the above by saying kids get sunlight from windows. So, let’s talk about that. Sunlight that passes through a window is called daylight. Googling “Daylight Dividends” is one of many ways to discover how important it is to have quality daylight in classrooms. “Visual Delight in Architecture,” by Lisa Heschong, provides a hundred-plus references on education and health benefits of daylight.
To help officials avoid mistakes, the American Standards Institute approved a method for measuring daylight on scale models and computer models before a building is constructed. For a room to be considered daylighted, it must achieve a rating of at least 50%. The calculations for the uninitiated are a bit complex, but the 50% threshold is easy for all stakeholders to understand.
What schools in West Virginia can meet this standard? Does West Virginia have a list? I only know of two schools that could meet this standard for all their classrooms, although there might be others: Ridgeview Elementary School in Raleigh County and Birch River Elementary in Nicholas County.
Ridgeview was built in 2018. Birch River Elementary was built in 1953. Because each school was designed to allow the sun to light the classrooms, it would be easy to increase daylight in each classroom by reflecting sunlight up into the windows. This daylight would hit the ceiling and then bounce into the rear of the classroom. The technique is referred to as using light shelves. For more on these kinds of details see the 5th edition of “Heating, Cooling, Lighting,” by Norbert Lechner, or “The New Net Zero,” by William Maclay.
My message to the West Virginia School Board and the West Virginia Department of Education is simple: Please prove me wrong about schools lacking quality daylight. You must require standard measurements and publish the results. Without that information, officials have no idea about how much change is needed to protect children’s health and boost teachers’ productivity.