That pothole that nearly swallowed your car this morning wasn’t your imagination. West Virginia’s 36,000 miles of paved highways and 7,291 bridges are in bad shape and getting worse.
Civil engineers rate one in five bridges across the Mountain State as structurally deficient, compared to just 7.5% for the entire country. That rating isn’t exactly surprising, considering that 85% of the state’s bridges are situated in rural communities where repairs are costly and challenging.
But it’s not just bridges and roads where West Virginia infrastructure is slipping. In the most recent report by the American Society of Civil Engineers, the state’s other critical infrastructure, including dams, drinking water and wastewater systems, all received a “D” grade. Much of it has to do with asset lifecycles.
In the same way that graying Baby Boomers require more medical care, infrastructure is a financial liability that increases with age. It would require upwards of $231 billion per year, an amount greater than the annual gross domestic products of Vietnam, Portugal and New Zealand, to keep America’s existing road network in satisfactory condition. But total federal, state and local government spending on highways barely cracks the $100 billion threshold annually, less than half of what engineers estimate is required to maintain a safe status quo.
The cumulative effect for the economy and ordinary families is enormous. Barring solutions to fill the holes in infrastructure funding, analysts expect that the U.S. economy will hemorrhage $4 trillion in GDP and 2.5 million jobs by the year 2025. Individual families are estimated to lose $3,400 each year. A similar story could be told for other essential infrastructure, such as airports, ports, water systems and telecommunications.
But Washington remains mired in wet concrete. The difference of a factor of four separates the price tags of the Republican and Democrat infrastructure proposals, and neither side looks eager to build a bridge to compromise.
That delta between what America’s — and West Virginia’s — infrastructure needs require and what governments can reasonably appropriate helps explain the crumbling state of our infrastructure, which the World Economic Forum rates 13th globally. Since when have Americans ever been content being 12th-runner-up behind much of Europe and Asia’s mature economies?
There is an obvious commonsense solution: Government doesn’t have to go it alone, and it shouldn’t. This public-private partnership model has been tested and applied across numerous critical sectors, including medicine.
Biomedical research, including the breakthroughs in spike proteins and antibody responses that underpin several of the U.S.-produced coronavirus vaccines, is routinely performed in partnership between private labs and the National Institutes of Health. This approach accelerates the cost-effective work and research of the government and the private sector.
Public-private partnerships allow governments to concentrate on policy and regulation while empowering the private sector’s managerial and technical experts to find creative solutions to improve efficiency and customer service. In certain arrangements where public infrastructure assets are leased to private operators, it also can create sustainable revenue streams that governments can apply to new projects.
Updating our infrastructure is an economic imperative for the future, even as the needs-to-funding gap widens each year. The longer the political standoff over scope and sticker price continues, the older our roads and bridges become, and the more economic activity we lose. If public-private partnerships are good enough for lifesaving vaccines, the model is undoubtedly worthy to facilitate road paving, managing ports or railways, or digging tunnels.
Over the years, compromise has become the political equivalent of a four-letter word, a solution that both sides lament. But compromise need not relegate us to tinker at the periphery and leave the big challenges until tomorrow. In the case of infrastructure, compromise could pave the way for something truly transformative.