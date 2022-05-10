“Build a better mousetrap,” the saying goes, “and the world will beat a path to your door.”
That’s exactly what solar power is, a better way to generate electricity. That’s why it was so disheartening to see West Virginia Public Service Commissioner Charlotte Lane’s statements about solar energy’s costs adding to rate hike fatigue, especially when considering the PSC’s seemingly unabashed commitment to continuously burden ratepayers with subsidizing increasingly uncompetitive, uneconomical coal-fired power plants.
Solar energy can be the lowest-cost way to power West Virginia’s homes and businesses. Solar is a solution that gives West Virginia families real energy independence.
You’ve likely heard a lot more about solar energy over the past few years. There’s a good reason for that. The cost of electricity from solar is now competitive with other energy sources. That’s why nearly half of the new electricity generation built in America last year was solar.
This growth is putting people to work. More than 230,000 Americans work in the solar industry. These are local jobs that can’t be outsourced.
Solar’s job creation potential in West Virginia extends beyond the industry. Large employers, the kind that West Virginia needs to attract, are increasingly looking to solar energy to power their businesses. Increasing solar access through legislative action will give our state the competitive advantage we need to lure job creators.
Solar energy can be generated close to the source of electricity demand. This saves all customers on the high costs of transmitting electricity over long distances. It also means less wear and tear on our electric grid.
Solar provides cost certainty. After solar is installed, the cost of the fuel is free. As events in Ukraine show, being able to generate electricity with locally sourced fuel is a national security issue.
This is why it’s no longer a question of if solar will be a key part of America, but who will own it. We know that not all solar is created equal. Solar United Neighbors (SUN) has helped hundreds of West Virginians take control of where their energy comes from, with solar. This work will continue this month, when we launch the TRU Solar Co-op for residents in Tucker, Randolph and Upshur counties.
Rooftop solar has the potential to transform our electricity system. It can empower families and businesses to become their own energy generators. This keeps what we pay for electricity in our communities.
Leah Barbor is the West Virginia program director of Solar United Neighbors.