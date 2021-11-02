With the news that paid leave might be cut from the Build Back Better plan, I must share my story and its importance to West Virginians like me.
Although many of you might know me as a cast member of MTV’s “Teen Mom,” you might not know that I’ve grown that experience into a small, thriving marketing and promotion business and now have three beautiful daughters over a decade later.
A policy like paid leave would have been a game-changer for my family and me. After the birth of my third child, my doctor overprescribed me with opioid medication at the height of the opioid crisis. Many of us didn’t understand the effects opioids have on communities like we do today. I just needed to heal and get back to work.
For a time, I lost my children. I was able to get help and support to treat the addiction, and I’m happy to say that we were reunited as a family.
But many families are not so lucky. After my daughter’s birth and my time in rehabilitation, I was lucky enough to be supported. Many can’t say the same. In moments like these, a robust, universal paid family and medical leave policy would come in handy.
More than 100 million hardworking Americans have to make the impossible choice between a paycheck and critical medical interventions, including treatment for substance use disorders.
It doesn’t have to be this way. The national paid leave program initially proposed by President Joe Biden in his Build Back Better package would have supported many of the reasons we need to take time off. The plan supported paid leave, parental leave, time to heal from medical surgery and caregiving. Caregiving leave also would greatly support my family, as my daughter Ali has muscular dystrophy. It also would have provided up to 12 weeks of paid leave for those seeking addiction treatment.
Paid leave would be a game-changer for West Virginia families, too many of whom are currently facing the challenges of substance use disorder. West Virginia has the highest rate of opioid deaths in the country. I am imploring Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to put his support behind this critical program. Now might be the only time we can get it done, and any delay is more lives lost.
What’s more, this program would support small-business owners like me. The current paid leave proposal would be a direct worker benefit funded by the government, so employers who want to do right by their employees, or need to access this time to care or heal themselves, would finally be able to afford this critical benefit.
Paid leave is an earned benefit that increases workforce retention and promotes more income equity. When people are able to return to jobs rather than quit when crises occur, it leads to higher earnings over time, especially for the women of color who are, so often, primary caregivers.
And a federal paid leave program would be critical to the ongoing labor shortage facing small businesses. Roughly 10.6 million workers left their jobs in the past year because of caregiving responsibilities. Paid family leave could help 37% of unemployed Americans return to work sooner.
Addiction is costly. Today, we know that it costs more than $740 billion annually in lost productivity, health care expenses and public safety. For decades before, when addiction was treated less like a disease and more as a crime, it ravaged communities — particularly Black communities.
We must treat addiction, because failure to do so can affect our families, communities and the overall small-business economies. We failed to support marginalized communities during the crack epidemic, and it had a lasting impact on the economies of those communities.
And that’s just plain wrong.
While nearly 20 million Americans suffer from addiction, only 10% of them seek treatment.
We must remove the roadblocks to recovery, and paid leave is a critical step. Lawmakers who have called for action to address the opioid and addiction crises should step up to support national paid leave, making it easier for people to access treatment. We must get paid leave back in the Build Back Better plan, and Manchin can do it.