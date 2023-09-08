There are proposed changes in the works from the the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs that will alter the rates the VA pays for emergency medical transportation, such as ambulances or air transport.
Our veterans depend heavily on those services and have earned the right to have appropriate access.
I have an extensive background in health care, going all the way back to 1989, when I started as an EMT. In the following years, I have worked as a paramedic, a critical care nurse, a flight nurse/paramedic and now in anesthesia. I have been heavily involved in citizen lobbying on health care issues for more than 20 years now.
If implemented, these changes will directly harm our veterans’ access to health care and could even cause irreparable harm to segments of the ambulance industry. The changes proposed will reduce rates by as much as 60% of what it actually costs to provide the transport. That directly threatens the viability of the entire ambulance sector, and that threat is far more significant in smaller states like West Virginia, where many of our providers are understaffed, underfunded and literally operate on a very fine line between staying in business or going bankrupt. When an ambulance service goes out of business, everyone loses. So, we must do everything possible to keep these services viable, most especially for our veterans.
The Medicare Ambulance Fee Schedule was based on 1998-2002 data using aggregated ground and air ambulance transportation data and has never been adjusted, aside from an annual inflation factor. The Association of Air Medical Services estimates that the rule change will result in a more than 90% reduction in the reimbursement rate for air ambulance transports for veterans, covering less than half the cost of providing a single patient air ambulance transport.
By reducing its reimbursement, the VA is shifting millions of dollars of cost to ambulance agencies. Those already-strained emergency medical services will require additional local funding or subsidies to provide 911 services and might not be able to provide adequate support to rural veterans. If those services collapse and go bankrupt, then it also negatively affects entire communities. While these failures will absolutely hurt veterans first, they could also affect you, your family, your friends and your loved ones in the form of collateral damage. This issue should matter to anyone and everyone who will possibly need access to any form of ambulance service.
Given his role on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, I’m hopeful Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will urge the Department of Veterans Affairs to stop or delay the implementation of this rule. Any change in reimbursement rates must not negatively affect veterans’ access to lifesaving medical care.
Without congressional action, emergency medical services in rural areas are at risk and West Virginia veterans’ access to health care will be severely degraded. Our veterans deserve — and have earned — far better than what they are currently receiving. They most definitely do not deserve to face further reductions that will most likely reduce, or even eliminate, their access to appropriate care.
Lee Bias is a health care professional living in Culloden.